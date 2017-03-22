Paul Rudd takes a swing at World War II baseball/spy movie

Quite a catch
KC celeb Paul Rudd does pretty well playing softball at The K on his Big Slick charity weekends. So Kansas Citians know it’s no stretch for the “Ant-Man” star to play a baseball player. Deadline.com reports that casting is now complete on “The Catcher Was a Spy,” based on Nicholas Dawidoff’s best-selling World War II biography. Rudd is Moe Berg, a major-league catcher who was a secret agent for the Office of Strategic Services, the precursor to the CIA. This week, perennial villain Mark Strong signed on as Werner Heisenberg, who fueled the Nazi nuclear weapon project. He joins Guy Pearce, Paul Giamatti, Jeff Daniels and Sienna Miller. Expect the film to hit theaters next year — when Rudd will also have two superhero films: “Avengers: Infinity War” that May and “Ant-Man and the Wasp” in July.
All she wants
My song is becoming a movie! You’re the first to hear about this exciting news! Follow @AllIWantMovie for more updates. #AllIWantMovie pic.twitter.com/vb1j75eGZk— Mariah Carey (@MariahCarey) March 21, 2017
Mariah Carey announced that her ubiquitous 1994 Christmas hit is going to be an animated movie: “All I Want For Christmas Is You.” It’s based on her 2015 children’s book about a little girl whose only wish on her Christmas list is a puppy. Don’t get too excited: It’s going straight to video, available around the holidays this year.
Movie shorts
▪ Disney/Pixar is promoting June’s “Cars 3” with a cross-country tour of Lightning McQueen, Cruz Ramirez and Jackson Storm in life-size character look-alikes. The KC pit stop will be noon to 5 p.m. May 24 at Union Station’s south parking lot.
▪ Chris Pratt is hyping May’s “Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 2” on Facebook: “Ever heard of Citizen Kane? We’re much better. Seriously. Our movie just tested at over one million points. Rotten Tomatoes already has it at 234% fresh.”
▪ Paramount Pictures has given up on plans for a “Terminator Genisys” sequel with Arnold Schwarzenegger and Emilia Clarke, says the New York Daily News.
Sharon Hoffmann: 816-234-4457, @Sharonakc
Comments