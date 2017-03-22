Film auteur Whit Stillman coming to KC for ‘Metropolitan’

Writer/producer/director Whit Stillman made his name with his debut feature, 1990’s “Metropolitan,” a witty comedy of manners about upper-class Manhattanites celebrating the holidays. Now that film has been digitally restored, and Stillman will come to town for the updated version’s Kansas City premiere.
Stillman will introduce the showing at 7 p.m. March 31 at the Tivoli Cinemas in Westport, followed by a Q&A with the audience. Since that first film, Stillman went on to portray career kids by day/club kids by night (“The Last Days of Disco”); American expats (“Barcelona”); prim college kids (“Damsels in Distress”); and, most recently, 1790s England in “Love & Friendship,” adapting Jane Austen’s early novella “Lady Susan.”
Stillman lives in France but is visiting Kansas City because his daughter is in college here, according to the Tivoli. Tickets, $10, are available at tivolikc.com and the box office.
