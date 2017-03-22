Movie Mom: ‘Wilson,’ ‘Life,’ ‘The Last Word,’ all rated R

Information for parents deciding which movies are best for kids ages 2 to 18:
“Wilson”
Why it’s rated R: Very crude language and vulgar humor, some sexual references.
Minimum age: Mature teens.
Family discussion: How would Claire be different if she grew up with her birth parents? Does Wilson want to learn to behave differently?
If you like this, try: “Ghost World” and “American Splendor.”
“Life”
Why it’s rated R: Constant very strong and crude language, sci-fi style peril and violence, characters injured and killed, some disturbing images.
Minimum age: Mature teens.
Family discussion: How is the character of the crew members revealed in their responses to Calvin? How should humans protect themselves in discovering new life forms, while respecting and learning to understand the new life forms they discover?
If you like this, try: “Arrival” and “Alien.”
“The Last Word”
Why it’s rated R: Very strong and salty language, some crude, some sexual references, sad death.
Minimum age: High school.
Family discussion: What do you want your obituary to say about you? Why was it important to Harriet to remove the “L” from the sign?
If you like this, try: “Guarding Tess.”
Find Nell Minow’s reviews at Beliefnet on moviemom.com. Email: moviemom@moviemom.com.
Comments