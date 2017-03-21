9 new movies include ‘Life,’ ‘Power Rangers,’ ‘Slamma Jamma,’ ‘CHiPs,’ ‘Wilson’

“Life”
Opens at 7 p.m. Thursday
Is there life on Mars? Oh yeah. And it ain’t pretty. The endangered international crew of astronauts (who would have been fine if they had simply watched “Alien” first) includes Jake Gyllenhaal, Rebecca Ferguson, Ryan Reynolds, Hiroyuki Sanada, Ariyon Bakare and Olga Dihovichnaya. Rated R. Time: 1:43.
“Power Rangers”
Opens at 7 p.m. Thursday
What, more aliens? The Power Rangers, the teen superheroes from 1990s TV, get a reboot on the big screen. Here, five superpowered teens (led by a hologram of Bryan Cranston) form a resistance team against an alien force (led by Elizabeth Banks). Rated PG-13. Time: 2:04.
“Slamma Jamma”
Opens at 7 p.m. Thursday
Slam-dunk champ Chris Staples stars in this drama about a former basketball star and wrongly accused ex-con trying to redeem himself in a slam-dunk competition. Former NFL star Michael Irvin is his agent. Rated PG. Time: 1:44.
“CHiPs”
Opens Friday
Dax Shepard wrote, directed and stars with Michael Pena in this raunchy reboot of the late ’70s, early ’80s NBC series about the California Highway Patrol. As usual, Vincent D’Onofrio is the villain, a dirty cop. Rated R. Time: 1:40.
“Wilson”
Opens Friday
Wilson, the bespectacled antihero of Daniel Clowes’ graphic novel, comes to life via Woody Harrelson. The caustic eccentric learns that 17 years earlier he and his ex-wife (Laura Dern) had a daughter given up for adoption. Rated R. Time: 1:34.
“Personal Shopper”
Opens Friday
Kristen Stewart reunites with her “Clouds of Sils Maria” director, Olivier Assayas, to play a woman whose day job is shopping in Paris for a celebrity. But she is also a medium, and some strange encounters make her believe a spirit (her recently deceased twin brother?) is contacting her. Rated R. Time: 1:45.
“The Last Word”
Opens Friday
A cranky, once successful businesswoman (Shirley MacLaine) tries to get a young writer (Amanda Seyfried) to burnish her legacy. Rated R. Time: 1:48.
“Song to Song”
Opens Friday
The Austin, Texas, music scene serves as the backdrop for Terrence Malick’s tale of love and betrayal. Ryan Gosling, Rooney Mara, Michael Fassbender, Natalie Portman and Cate Blanchett star. Rated R. Time: 2:09.
“The Lure”
Opens Friday at Screenland Crossroads
Mermaid sisters become a cabaret sensation — when they’re not trying to eat people. In Polish with subtitles. Not rated. Time: 1:32.
