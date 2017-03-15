Movie news: A new ‘Matrix,’ more musicals and a magical Disney/Pixar trailer

New rabbit hole?
“The Matrix,” the sci-fi trilogy that launched a thousand slow-mo “bullet time” fight scene imitators, may be back with its own imitation: a reboot. The Hollywood Reporter says Warner Bros. is in the early stages of a fourth film, and Michael B. Jordan (“Creed”) might star. The Wachowski siblings, who created this dystopian world of simulated reality, aren’t involved as of now, but original star Keanu Reeves said he would be open to returning if they were involved. “They would have to write it and direct it. And then we’d see what the story is, but yeah, I dunno, that’d be weird, but why not?” he told Yahoo Movies. The thing is, it might all take place before his character was alive. Just as “Star Wars” is mining the past for prequels, a new “Matrix” could be an origin story — a young Morpheus, perhaps?
Musicals = money
“La La Land” may not have won best picture, but it’s made more than $400 million globally and so far ranks third in all live-action film musicals, behind 2008’s “Mamma Mia!” and 2012’s “Les Miserables.” This weekend, the new “Beauty and the Beast” is expected to open huge, around $120 million. “That’s big-time money,” Paul Dergarabedian, senior media analyst at comScore.com, told The Associated Press. “At times, the musical genre has been marginalized or not taken seriously. But this is serious business.” All of which means we’ll be seeing plenty more movie musicals:
This Christmas, we’ll have Hugh Jackman as P.T. Barnum in “The Greatest Showman.” A year later comes the sequel “Mary Poppins Returns” (above), with Emily Blunt, Lin-Manuel Miranda and Meryl Streep. Also planned: a Will Ferrell-Kristen Wiig original musical about the little-known world of corporate musicals, a Josh Gad musical with songs by Alan Menken and Stephen Schwartz, and a film version of the Broadway megahit “Wicked.”
Quite a journey
Everyone is abuzz over the gorgeous new trailer for Disney/Pixar’s “Coco,” which follows young Miguel (Anthony Gonzalez), an aspiring guitarist, on a journey to the Land of the Dead. The film was inspired by the Mexican holiday Día de los Muertos, or the Day of the Dead. The movie is set to open Nov. 22. Here’s the trailer, for your viewing pleasure:
