Special movie screenings include a talk about the making of ‘High Noon’

Free Films
“San Andreas”
Disaster film with family twist. Noon March 17, KC Waldo Library.
“Doctor Strange”
Benedict Cumberbatch takes on superhero role. 1 p.m. March 18, KCK Main Library.
“Jackie Brown”
Pam Grier film from 1997, not to be confused with her “Foxy Brown” from 1974. 1:30 p.m. March 18, KC Central Library.
“The Big Sleep”
Bogart and Bacall at their best in film noir. 2 p.m. March 18, North Independence Library.
“Brother Outsider: The Life of Bayard Rustin”
Story of little-known civil rights figure. 2 p.m. March 19, KC Bluford Library.
“Moana”
Tale of Polynesian princess. 6 p.m. March 20, KCK Main Library.
“High Noon”
Marshall Will Kane stares down his fate. 6:30 p.m. March 20, KC Plaza Library.
“Black Mass”
That’s Johnny Depp under all that makeup. 6 p.m. March 22, KCK Main Library.
“Fire”
Young wives form forbidden bond in India. 7 p.m. March 22, Rockhurst University Arrupe Hall.
“Assassin’s Creed”
Man discovers he has assassin in his blood. 6 p.m. March 23, KCK South Library.
“Sing”
For those who want to hear Matthew McConaughey sing. 6:30 p.m. March 23, KCK West Wyandotte Library.
“Betting on Zero”
Film Society KC screening of documentary about hedge-fund investor Bill Ackman and Herbalife. 7 p.m. March 23, Alamo Drafthouse.
Special Screenings
Bollywood
“Badrinath Ki Dulhania” at Studio 28.
Screenland Crossroads (Tapcade)
“Boondock Saints,” 3 and 7 p.m. March 17. “Good Burger,” 7 p.m. March 22.
“Reservoir Dogs”
Jewelry heist goes wrong and gets bloody. 2 p.m. March 19, 2 and 7 p.m. March 22, Cinemark Merriam.
Alamo Drafthouse
“The African Queen,” 4 p.m. March 19; “Chocolate,” 7 p.m. March 20; “The Deadly Spawn,” 7:30 p.m. March 21; “Run Lola Run,” 7 p.m. March 22.
“Monty Python and the Holy Grail”
Comic take on King Arthur’s round table. 4 and 7 p.m. March 23, B&B theaters.
“I, Claude Monet”
Story of influential impressionist based on his own letters. 7 p.m. March 23, Tivoli.
