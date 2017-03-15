Movie News & Reviews

March 15, 2017 3:33 PM

Special movie screenings include a talk about the making of ‘High Noon’

By Dan Kelly

Free Films

“San Andreas”

Disaster film with family twist. Noon March 17, KC Waldo Library.

“Doctor Strange”

Benedict Cumberbatch takes on superhero role. 1 p.m. March 18, KCK Main Library.

“Jackie Brown”

Pam Grier film from 1997, not to be confused with her “Foxy Brown” from 1974. 1:30 p.m. March 18, KC Central Library.

“The Big Sleep”

Bogart and Bacall at their best in film noir. 2 p.m. March 18, North Independence Library.

“Brother Outsider: The Life of Bayard Rustin”

Story of little-known civil rights figure. 2 p.m. March 19, KC Bluford Library.

“Moana”

Tale of Polynesian princess. 6 p.m. March 20, KCK Main Library.

“High Noon”

Marshall Will Kane stares down his fate. 6:30 p.m. March 20, KC Plaza Library.

“Black Mass”

That’s Johnny Depp under all that makeup. 6 p.m. March 22, KCK Main Library.

“Fire”

Young wives form forbidden bond in India. 7 p.m. March 22, Rockhurst University Arrupe Hall.

“Assassin’s Creed”

Man discovers he has assassin in his blood. 6 p.m. March 23, KCK South Library.

“Sing”

For those who want to hear Matthew McConaughey sing. 6:30 p.m. March 23, KCK West Wyandotte Library.

“Betting on Zero”

Film Society KC screening of documentary about hedge-fund investor Bill Ackman and Herbalife. 7 p.m. March 23, Alamo Drafthouse.

Special Screenings

Bollywood

“Badrinath Ki Dulhania” at Studio 28.

Screenland Crossroads (Tapcade)

“Boondock Saints,” 3 and 7 p.m. March 17. “Good Burger,” 7 p.m. March 22.

“Reservoir Dogs”

Jewelry heist goes wrong and gets bloody. 2 p.m. March 19, 2 and 7 p.m. March 22, Cinemark Merriam.

Alamo Drafthouse

“The African Queen,” 4 p.m. March 19; “Chocolate,” 7 p.m. March 20; “The Deadly Spawn,” 7:30 p.m. March 21; “Run Lola Run,” 7 p.m. March 22.

“Monty Python and the Holy Grail”

Comic take on King Arthur’s round table. 4 and 7 p.m. March 23, B&B theaters.

“I, Claude Monet”

Story of influential impressionist based on his own letters. 7 p.m. March 23, Tivoli.

Dan Kelly, dkelly@kcstar.com

