Free showing of ‘Rogue One’ celebrates longtime KCK drive-in owner

The Boulevard Drive-In will launch its 68th season next weekend with a tribute to longtime owner Wes Neal and a free showing of “Rogue One: A Star Wars Story.”
Neal, who turns 90 this year, started working at the theater in 1954 and still has a hand in operations, though grandson Brian Neal is now the general manager. In addition to the free movie, each carload will receive a coupon for free popcorn, while supplies last.
Gates will open at 6:30 p.m. March 25. A dedication presentation to Wes Neal begins at 8 p.m., followed by the movie. The drive-in’s season officially begins the following weekend with “Boss Baby” and another movie to be announced.
Sharon Hoffmann: 816-234-4457, @Sharonakc
