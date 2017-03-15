Movie Mom: In ‘Beauty and the Beast’ the gay subtext is subtle

Information for parents deciding which movies are best for kids ages 2 to 18:
“Beauty and the Beast”
Why it’s rated PG: Cartoon/fantasy peril and violence, monster, curse, some scary images, subtle reference to gay crush.
Minimum age: 7.
Family discussion: What did the Beast learn from his enchantment? Why is Gaston so selfish? What do Belle and the Beast discover that they have in common?
If you like this, try: The animated original and the live action “Jungle Book” and “Cinderella.”
“The Sense of an Ending”
Why it’s rated PG-13: Two suicides, some violence, strong language, sexual references and a situation, tense confrontations.
Minimum age: High school.
Family discussion: Why did Victoria’s mother want Tony to have Adrian’s journal? Why was Tony wrong about Victoria’s brother? Why did he forget about the letter?
If you like this, try: “The Remains of the Day.”
