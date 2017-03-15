Movie News & Reviews

March 15, 2017 11:49 AM

Movie Mom: In ‘Beauty and the Beast’ the gay subtext is subtle

By Nell Minow

Special to The Star

Information for parents deciding which movies are best for kids ages 2 to 18:

“Beauty and the Beast”

Why it’s rated PG: Cartoon/fantasy peril and violence, monster, curse, some scary images, subtle reference to gay crush.

Minimum age: 7.

Family discussion: What did the Beast learn from his enchantment? Why is Gaston so selfish? What do Belle and the Beast discover that they have in common?

If you like this, try: The animated original and the live action “Jungle Book” and “Cinderella.”

“The Sense of an Ending”

Why it’s rated PG-13: Two suicides, some violence, strong language, sexual references and a situation, tense confrontations.

Minimum age: High school.

Family discussion: Why did Victoria’s mother want Tony to have Adrian’s journal? Why was Tony wrong about Victoria’s brother? Why did he forget about the letter?

If you like this, try: “The Remains of the Day.”

Movie Mom is a registered trademark of Nell Minow. Find Minow’s reviews at Beliefnet on moviemom.com. Email: moviemom@moviemom.com.

Related content

Movie News & Reviews

Suggested for you

Comments

Videos

'Kong: Skull Island' (Official trailer)

View more video

Entertainment Videos