‘The Sense of an Ending’: As good as the book? No, but a good adaptation

2:01 'Beauty and the Beast' (Official trailer) Pause

1:12 Shawnee Mission superintendent's advice to lawmakers

6:16 Chow Town Live: How Beer Kitchen makes its fries

3:00 Brookside residents detail flooding woes

0:53 Five things to know about Mizzou basketball coach Cuonzo Martin

1:50 Adoption by the numbers

0:54 Family Wanted: Five siblings want to stay together

2:08 KU fans greet Jayhawks at Tulsa hotel; Bill Self discusses his message for the team

33:21 Analysis: NCAA Tournament brackets revealed