Movies opening this week: Live-action ‘Beauty and the Beast,’ ‘Sense of an Ending’

“Beauty and the Beast”
Opens at 6 p.m. Thursday
Disney continues its romp through its catalog of beloved animated films, turning them one by one into live-action remakes. Emma Watson of the Harry Potter films is the new Belle; Dan Stevens of “Downton Abbey” is the new Beast; Luke Evans of “The Hobbit” films is the muscle-bound jerk Gaston. Bill Condon (“Dreamgirls”) directs. Rated PG. Time: 2:06.
“The Sense of an Ending”
Opens Friday
Jim Broadbent stars as a reclusive man haunted by his past and memories of his first love (Charlotte Rampling). It’s written by Nick Payne — the playwright behind “Constellations,” now at Kansas City Repertory Theatre — and based on the novel by Julian Barnes. Rated PG-13. Time: 1:48.
Sharon Hoffmann: 816-234-4457, @Sharonakc
