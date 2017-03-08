Movie Mom: ‘Kong: Skull Island’ has plenty of peril

Information for parents deciding which movies are best for kids ages 2 to 18:
“Kong: Skull Island”
Why it’s rated PG-13: Extended scenes of sci-fi peril, action and violence with a murderous ape the size of a skyscraper and humans who fight with guns and other weapons. Also: crashes, explosions, fire, monsters, some graphic and disturbing images, many characters injured, killed and eaten, brief strong language.
Minimum age: Middle school.
Family discussion: What do the different portrayals of King Kong over the years tell us about the culture of their time? What do you think the next chapter will be?
If you like this, try: The other King Kong movies, the excellent low-budget “The Kings of Summer” from the same director and some of the Vietnam-era movies that influenced this one, like “Apocalypse Now.”
Find Nell Minow’s reviews at Beliefnet on moviemom.com. Email: moviemom@moviemom.com.
Comments