Here’s the late Bill Paxton’s Kansas City connection

As we remember prolific actor Bill Paxton, who died Saturday at age 61, let’s not forget his Kansas City connections.
Paxton is from Fort Worth, Texas, but his father, John, grew up in Kansas City — next door to artist Thomas Hart Benton.
Years ago, Paxton told The Star that as a teen he spent his summers in Kansas City working at Paxton Lumber Co., which was operated by his uncle.
His extensive film career included such blockbusters as “Twister,” “Aliens,” “Titanic,” “Predator 2,” “True Lies” and “Apollo 13.” He received three Golden Globe nominations for his starring role on HBO’s “Big Love.”
“What I learned from this experience was that, if you wait for Hollywood to cast you in the roles you think you deserve, it’ll never happen,” he told The Star. “You have to go out and get it for yourself.”
Paxton’s family said he died of complications from surgery.
Screenland Armour, 408 Armour Road in North Kansas City, will pay tribute to Paxton this weekend by showing the 1985 comedy “Weird Science.” (Paxton played mean big brother Chet.) It’s showing at 7:30 p.m. Saturday and 4:30 p.m. Sunday.
Sharon Hoffmann: 816-234-4457, @Sharonakc
Comments