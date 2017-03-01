‘All About Eve’ returns to theaters in Bette Davis splendor

1:08 Harrison Ford mistakenly flies plane over airliner at California airport Pause

3:19 The B&Bs: Family, film and 'popcorn … front and center'

1:12 How Oscars statues are made

2:26 'Hacksaw Ridge' (Official trailer)

4:20 What you should know from President Trump’s first speech to Congress

2:30 Injury, chronic pain, lead to life in kilt for Leawood man

1:24 Massive construction project on I-435 in Overland Park to cause delays

2:17 Royals newcomer Peter O'Brien continues to hit home runs

2:29 Audio: NFL Network's Mike Mayock on Alex Smith, QBs in NFL Draft