‘All About Eve’ returns to theaters in Bette Davis splendor

Free Films
“In the Heat of the Night”
Black detective helps Southern sheriff solve murder. Noon March 3, KC Waldo Library.
“Arrival”
Aliens visit and become quite chatty. 1 p.m. March 4, KCK Main Library.
“The Hundred-Foot Journey”
Neighboring restaurants develop not-so-friendly rivalry. 1:30 p.m. March 4, Parkville Library.
“The Silence of the Lambs”
Watch it with some fava beans and a nice Chianti. 1:30 p.m. March 4, KC Central Library.
“Middle School: The Worst Years of My Life”
Teen grows weary of rules, and does something about it. 6 p.m. March 6, KCK Main Library.
“The Departed”
Hard to tell good guys from bad guys. 6 p.m. March 8, KCK Main Library.
“Moana”
Polynesian princess takes epic journey. 6 p.m. March 9, KCK South Library; 6:30 p.m. March 9, KCK West Wyandotte Library.
Special Screenings
Bollywood
“Allama,” “Dwaraka,” “Kittu Unnadu Jagratha” at Merriam. “Rangoon” at Studio 28.
“The Triplets of Belleville”
Animated French flick with live orchestra playing soundtrack. 8 p.m. March 3, Polsky Theatre.
“Deconstructing the Beatles’ Sgt. Pepper’s Lonely Hearts Club Band”
In-depth look at classic album. 11 a.m. March 4, Tivoli.
“Weird Science”
In memory of Bill Paxton. 7:30 p.m. March 4, 4:30 p.m. March 5, Screenland Armour.
Alamo Drafthouse
“Kill Bill” double feature, 2 p.m. March 5; “The Fifth Element,” 8 p.m. March 6; “9 to 5,” 7 p.m. March 8.
“All About Eve”
Young woman rises from fan to star. 2 and 7 p.m. March 5 and 8, multiple theaters.
“Is Genesis History?”
An argument for biblical creation and the flood. 7 p.m. March 7, multiple theaters.
“Legends of Ska”
Learn about Jamaican music that predated reggae. 8 p.m. March 8, Davey’s Uptown Ramblers Club.
“Revolution: New Art for a New World”
Art on Screen series film about Russian Avant-Garde. 7 p.m. March 9, Tivoli.
“Sword Art Online The Movie: Ordinal Scale”
Japanese anime TV series. 8 p.m. March 9, multiple theaters.
Dan Kelly, dkelly@kcstar.com
