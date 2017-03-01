What’s next for 2017 Oscar winners? ‘Cruella,’ robbery, Gillian Flynn and cyborgs

Oscar winners aren’t taking any breaks. Here’s what they’re planning next (most of these projects are due in 2018):
Emma Stone
The best actress winner for “La La Land” is the busiest of this bunch:
▪ Her most anticipated role is the title character in Disney’s live-action “Cruella,” an origin story about the puppy-loathing villain of “101 Dalmatians.”
▪ She’ll star as tennis champ Billie Jean King in “Battle of the Sexes,” opposite Steve Carell as her cocky rival, Bobby Riggs, in their legendary 1973 match. The cinematographer is Linus Sandgren, who also won an Oscar for “La La Land.”
▪ In “the Favourite,” she’ll play an 18th-century courtier to Britain’s Queen Anne.
▪ She’s getting a bit of Oscar buzz for “Letters From Rosemary,” playing the older Kennedy sister who had a lobotomy.
▪ She’ll co-star with Jonah Hill in Netflix’s “Maniac,” about the inmates of a mental institution.
Casey Affleck
▪ The best actor winner (“Manchester by the Sea”) looks scruffy for “Light of My Life.” He wrote, directed and stars in this story of a dad and daughter lost in the woods.
▪ In “Ghost Story,” which premiered at the Sundance Festival in January, he’s dead and comes back to haunt the house he shared with his lover (Rooney Mara).
▪ He’ll star with Robert Redford and Sissy Spacek in the crime comedy “The Old Man and the Gun,” about an ex bank robber livening up his retirement community by planning another heist.
▪ He’s Meriwether Lewis opposite Matthias Schoenaerts’ William Clark in HBO’s miniseries about the explorers.
Viola Davis
▪ The supporting actress winner (“Fences”) will star in “Widows,” scripted by KC native Gillian Flynn (“Gone Girl”)and directed by Steve McQueen (“12 Years a Slave”). When their thieving husbands are killed off, these women step in to finish the job.
▪ She’ll produce and star in an HBO biopic about Underground Railroad leader Harriet Tubman and the true story “The History of Rachel Dupree,” with fellow Oscar winner Mahershala Ali.
▪ And she’ll continue starring in the ABC hit “How to Get Away With Murder.”
Mahershala Ali
The supporting actor winner for “Moonlight” just finished filming on Robert Rodriguez’s “Alita: Battle Angel,” adapted from the sci-fi manga series about a female cyborg. Ali plays the villainous Vector. But first he can be seen in “Roxanne Roxanne,” a biopic about rapper Roxanne Shante that premiered at Sundance last month.
Others
▪ “Moonlight” writer/director Barry Jenkins is working on “A Contract With God,” based on a graphic novel by Will Eisner. And he’s writing a limited-series adaptation of Colson Whitehead’s award-winning “The Underground Railroad.”
▪ Damien Chazelle, who won best director for “La La Land,” will reteam with star Ryan Gosling for “First Man,” a biopic about astronaut Neil Armstrong.
▪ Ezra Edelman, who won best documentary for “O.J.: Made in America,” will direct “The Ballad of Richard Jewell,” about the 1996 Atlanta Olympics bombing. Jonah Hill will star.
Sharon Hoffmann: 816-234-4457, @Sharonakc
Comments