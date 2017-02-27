This week’s new movies: ‘Logan,’ ‘Before I Fall,’ ‘Shack,’ ‘Salesman,’ ‘Table 19’

“Logan”
Opens at 7 p.m. Thursday
Hugh Jackman makes his bloody last stand as the razor-clawed Wolverine, protecting a young girl (Dafne Keen) who may share some of his mutant traits. With Patrick Stewart. Rated R. Time: 2:15.
“Before I Fall”
Opens at 7 p.m. Thursday
A young woman (Zoey Deutch) is forced to relive the last day of her life again and again. You know, like “Groundhog Day,” except this one is serious. Rated PG-13. Time: 1:39.
“The Shack”
Opens at 7 p.m. Thursday
Tragedy has a man (Sam Worthington) questioning his faith, until he’s mysteriously summoned to a modest shelter in the wilds of Oregon and meets … Octavia Spencer. Based on the book by William Paul Young. Rated PG-13. Time: 2:12.
“The Salesman”
Opens Friday
Director Asghar Farhadi won the foreign-language Oscar once for “A Separation” and again for this drama about husband and wife actors preparing to star in Arthur Miller’s “Death of a Salesman.” Their lives are turned upside down one night when a man breaks into their apartment. In Farsi with subtitles. Rated PG-13. Time: 2:05.
“Table 19”
Opens Friday
After being uninvited from her friend’s wedding, a woman (Anna Kendrick) decides to crash the ceremony anyway — and gets seated at a table filled with misfit strangers (including Lisa Kudrow, Craig Robinson and June Squibb) who barely know the couple getting married. Written by the Duplass brothers, Jay and Mark. Rated PG-13. Time: 1:27.
Sharon Hoffmann: 816-234-4457, @Sharonakc
Comments