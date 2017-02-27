Photo gallery: 2017 Oscars awards ceremony

Janelle Monae, center, reacts as "Moonlight" is announced as the winner of best picture at the Oscars on Sunday, Feb. 26, 2017, at the Dolby Theatre in Los Angeles. (Photo by Chris Pizzello/Invision/AP)
Barry Jenkins reacts as "Moonlight" is announced as the true winner of best picture at the Oscars on Sunday, Feb. 26, 2017, at the Dolby Theatre in Los Angeles. It was originally announced mistakenly that "La La Land" was the winner. (Photo by Chris Pizzello/Invision/AP)
Janelle Monae reacts as the cast and crew accept the award for best picture for "Moonlight" at the Oscars on Sunday, Feb. 26, 2017, at the Dolby Theatre in Los Angeles. (Photo by Chris Pizzello/Invision/AP)
Barry Jenkins, foreground left, and the cast accept the award for best picture for "Moonlight" at the Oscars on Sunday, Feb. 26, 2017, at the Dolby Theatre in Los Angeles. (Photo by Chris Pizzello/Invision/AP)
Fred Berger, foreground center, and the cast of "La La Land" mistakenly accept the award for best picture at the Oscars on Sunday, Feb. 26, 2017, at the Dolby Theatre in Los Angeles. The actual winner of best picture went to "Moonlight." (Photo by Chris Pizzello/Invision/AP)
Ryan Gosling, right, stands with his arms folded as Emma Stone, center, congratulates Mahershala Ali, for winning the award for best picture for "Moonlight" at the Oscars on Sunday, Feb. 26, 2017, at the Dolby Theatre in Los Angeles. It was originally announced mistakenly that "La La Land" was the winner. (Photo by Chris Pizzello/Invision/AP)
Jordan Horowitz, producer of "La La Land," shows the envelope revealing "Moonlight" as the true winner of best picture at the Oscars on Sunday, Feb. 26, 2017, at the Dolby Theatre in Los Angeles. Presenter Warren Beatty and host Jimmy Kimmel look on from right. (Photo by Chris Pizzello/Invision/AP)
Ryan Gosling reacts as the true winner of best picture is announced at the Oscars on Sunday, Feb. 26, 2017, at the Dolby Theatre in Los Angeles. It was originally announced that "La La Land" won, but the winner was actually, "Moonlight." (Photo by Chris Pizzello/Invision/AP)
Presenter Warren Beatty shows the envelope with the actual winner for best picture as host Jimmy Kimmel, left, looks on at the Oscars on Sunday, Feb. 26, 2017, at the Dolby Theatre in Los Angeles. The winner was originally announced as "La La Land," but was later corrected to "Moonlight." (Photo by Chris Pizzello/Invision/AP)
Jordan Horowitz, foreground center, and the cast of "La La Land" mistakenly accept the award for best picture at the Oscars on Sunday, Feb. 26, 2017, at the Dolby Theatre in Los Angeles. It was later announced that "Moonlight," was the winner for best picture. (Photo by Chris Pizzello/Invision/AP)
Jordan Horowitz, left, of "La La Land," mistakenly accepts the award for best picture at the Oscars on Sunday, Feb. 26, 2017, at the Dolby Theatre in Los Angeles. It was later determined that "Moonlight," won best picture. (Photo by Chris Pizzello/Invision/AP)
Faye Dunaway, left, and Warren Beatty present the award for best picture at the Oscars on Sunday, Feb. 26, 2017, at the Dolby Theatre in Los Angeles. (Photo by Chris Pizzello/Invision/AP)
Ryan Gosling, right, congratulates Emma Stone as she accepts the award for best actress in a leading role for "La La Land" at the Oscars on Sunday, Feb. 26, 2017, at the Dolby Theatre in Los Angeles. (Photo by Chris Pizzello/Invision/AP)
Leonardo DiCaprio presents the award for best actress in a leading role at the Oscars on Sunday, Feb. 26, 2017, at the Dolby Theatre in Los Angeles. (Photo by Chris Pizzello/Invision/AP)
Emma Stone accepts the award for best actress in a leading role for "La La Land" at the Oscars on Sunday, Feb. 26, 2017, at the Dolby Theatre in Los Angeles. (Photo by Chris Pizzello/Invision/AP)
Casey Affleck accepts the award for best actor in a leading role for "Manchester by the Sea" at the Oscars on Sunday, Feb. 26, 2017, at the Dolby Theatre in Los Angeles. (Photo by Chris Pizzello/Invision/AP)
Casey Affleck reacts as he walks on stage to accept the award for best actor in a leading role for "Manchester by the Sea" at the Oscars on Sunday, Feb. 26, 2017, at the Dolby Theatre in Los Angeles. (Photo by Chris Pizzello/Invision/AP)
Damien Chazelle accepts the award for best director for "La La Land" at the Oscars on Sunday, Feb. 26, 2017, at the Dolby Theatre in Los Angeles. (Photo by Chris Pizzello/Invision/AP)
Halle Berry presents the award for best director at the Oscars on Sunday, Feb. 26, 2017, at the Dolby Theatre in Los Angeles. (Photo by Chris Pizzello/Invision/AP)
Lucas Hedges, left, congratulates Kenneth Lonergan for the award for best original screenplay for "Manchester by the Sea" at the Oscars on Sunday, Feb. 26, 2017, at the Dolby Theatre in Los Angeles. (Photo by Chris Pizzello/Invision/AP)
Host Jimmy Kimmel speaks as donuts fall onto the audience at the Oscars on Sunday, Feb. 26, 2017, at the Dolby Theatre in Los Angeles. (Photo by Chris Pizzello/Invision/AP)
Barry Jenkins, left, and Tarell Alvin McCraney accept the award for best adapted screenplay for "Moonlight" at the Oscars on Sunday, Feb. 26, 2017, at the Dolby Theatre in Los Angeles. (Photo by Chris Pizzello/Invision/AP)
Samuel L. Jackson presents the award for best original score at the Oscars on Sunday, Feb. 26, 2017, at the Dolby Theatre in Los Angeles. (Photo by Chris Pizzello/Invision/AP)
Sara Bareilles performs during an In Memoriam tribute at the Oscars on Sunday, Feb. 26, 2017, at the Dolby Theatre in Los Angeles. Carrie Fisher is pictured on screen. (Photo by Chris Pizzello/Invision/AP)
Kenneth Lonergan accepts the award for best original screenplay for "Manchester by the Sea" at the Oscars on Sunday, Feb. 26, 2017, at the Dolby Theatre in Los Angeles. (Photo by Chris Pizzello/Invision/AP)
Scarlett Johansson presents the award for best original song at the Oscars on Sunday, Feb. 26, 2017, at the Dolby Theatre in Los Angeles. (Photo by Chris Pizzello/Invision/AP)
Ben Affleck, left, and Matt Damon present the award for best original screenplay at the Oscars on Sunday, Feb. 26, 2017, at the Dolby Theatre in Los Angeles. (Photo by Chris Pizzello/Invision/AP)
Sara Bareilles performs during an In Memoriam tribute at the Oscars on Sunday, Feb. 26, 2017, at the Dolby Theatre in Los Angeles. Gene Wilder is pictured on screen. (Photo by Chris Pizzello/Invision/AP)
Sara Bareilles performs during an In Memoriam tribute at the Oscars on Sunday, Feb. 26, 2017, at the Dolby Theatre in Los Angeles. Debbie Reynolds is pictured on screen. (Photo by Chris Pizzello/Invision/AP)
Jennifer Aniston speaks at the Oscars on Sunday, Feb. 26, 2017, at the Dolby Theatre in Los Angeles. (Photo by Chris Pizzello/Invision/AP)
Justin Hurwitz, from left, Justin Paul, and Benj Pasek accept the award for best original song for "City of Stars" from "La La Land" at the Oscars on Sunday, Feb. 26, 2017, at the Dolby Theatre in Los Angeles. (Photo by Chris Pizzello/Invision/AP)
John Legend performs songs from best original song nominees "City of Stars" and "Audition" from "La La Land" at the Oscars on Sunday, Feb. 26, 2017, at the Dolby Theatre in Los Angeles. (Photo by Chris Pizzello/Invision/AP)
John Legend performs songs from best original song nominees "City of Stars" and "Audition" from "La La Land" at the Oscars on Sunday, Feb. 26, 2017, at the Dolby Theatre in Los Angeles. (Photo by Chris Pizzello/Invision/AP)
Auli'i Cravalho performs songs from best original song nominee "How Far I'll Go" from "Moana" at the Oscars on Sunday, Feb. 26, 2017, at the Dolby Theatre in Los Angeles. (Photo by Chris Pizzello/Invision/AP)
Meryl Streep stands for applause at the Oscars on Sunday, Feb. 26, 2017, at the Dolby Theatre in Los Angeles. (Photo by Chris Pizzello/Invision/AP)
Jimmy Kimmel, from right, looks on as a tourist named Gary kisses Nicole Kidman's hand at the Oscars on Sunday, Feb. 26, 2017, at the Dolby Theatre in Los Angeles. (Photo by Chris Pizzello/Invision/AP)
Linus Sandgren accepts the award for best cinematography for "La La Land" at the Oscars on Sunday, Feb. 26, 2017, at the Dolby Theatre in Los Angeles. (Photo by Chris Pizzello/Invision/AP)
Ben Affleck, left, hugs brother Casey Affleck at the Oscars on Sunday, Feb. 26, 2017, at the Dolby Theatre in Los Angeles. (Photo by Chris Pizzello/Invision/AP)
Javier Bardem, left, and Meryl Streep present the award for best cinematography at the Oscars on Sunday, Feb. 26, 2017, at the Dolby Theatre in Los Angeles. (Photo by Chris Pizzello/Invision/AP)
Host Jimmy Kimmel tweets President Donald Trump on stage at the Oscars on Sunday, Feb. 26, 2017, at the Dolby Theatre in Los Angeles. (Photo by Chris Pizzello/Invision/AP)
Salma Hayek, left, and David Oyelowo present the award for best documentary short subject at the Oscars on Sunday, Feb. 26, 2017, at the Dolby Theatre in Los Angeles. (Photo by Chris Pizzello/Invision/AP)
John Cho, left, and Leslie Mann speak at the Oscars on Sunday, Feb. 26, 2017, at the Dolby Theatre in Los Angeles. (Photo by Chris Pizzello/Invision/AP)
Host Jimmy Kimmel, left, raises Sunny Pawar at the Oscars on Sunday, Feb. 26, 2017, at the Dolby Theatre in Los Angeles. (Photo by Chris Pizzello/Invision/AP)
John Gilbert accepts the award for best film editing for "Hacksaw Ridge" at the Oscars on Sunday, Feb. 26, 2017, at the Dolby Theatre in Los Angeles. (Photo by Chris Pizzello/Invision/AP)
Byron Howard, from left, Rich Moore, and Clark Spencer accepts the award for best animated feature film for "Zootopia" at the Oscars on Sunday, Feb. 26, 2017, at the Dolby Theatre in Los Angeles. (Photo by Chris Pizzello/Invision/AP)
Seth Rogen, left, and Michael J. Fox step out of a DeLorean onstage at the Oscars on Sunday, Feb. 26, 2017, at the Dolby Theatre in Los Angeles. (Photo by Chris Pizzello/Invision/AP)
Seth Rogen, right, and Michael J. Fox speak at the Oscars on Sunday, Feb. 26, 2017, at the Dolby Theatre in Los Angeles. Pictured on stage is a DeLorean. (Photo by Chris Pizzello/Invision/AP)
Hailee Steinfeld, left, and Gael Garcia Bernal present the award for best animated feature film at the Oscars on Sunday, Feb. 26, 2017, at the Dolby Theatre in Los Angeles. (Photo by Chris Pizzello/Invision/AP)
Dev Patel introduces a performance for best original song for "The Empty Chair" from "Jim: The James Foley Story" at the Oscars on Sunday, Feb. 26, 2017, at the Dolby Theatre in Los Angeles. (Photo by Chris Pizzello/Invision/AP)
Sting performs best original song nominee "The Empty Chair" from "Jim: The James Foley Story" at the Oscars on Sunday, Feb. 26, 2017, at the Dolby Theatre in Los Angeles. (Photo by Chris Pizzello/Invision/AP)
Host Jimmy Kimmel speaks at the Oscars on Sunday, Feb. 26, 2017, at the Dolby Theatre in Los Angeles. (Photo by Chris Pizzello/Invision/AP)
Charlize Theron, left, and Shirley MacLaine present the award for best foreign language film at the Oscars on Sunday, Feb. 26, 2017, at the Dolby Theatre in Los Angeles. (Photo by Chris Pizzello/Invision/AP)
Viola Davis, winner of the award for best actress in a supporting role for "Fences," right, and Julius Tennon kiss at the Oscars on Sunday, Feb. 26, 2017, at the Dolby Theatre in Los Angeles. (Photo by Chris Pizzello/Invision/AP)
Mahershala Ali accepts the award for best actor in a supporting role for "Moonlight" at the Oscars on Sunday, Feb. 26, 2017, at the Dolby Theatre in Los Angeles. (Photo by Chris Pizzello/Invision/AP)
Kate McKinnon, left, and Jason Bateman present the award for best makeup and hairstyling at the Oscars on Sunday, Feb. 26, 2017, at the Dolby Theatre in Los Angeles. (Photo by Chris Pizzello/Invision/AP)
Justin Timberlake performs songs from best original song nominee "Can't Stop the Feeling," from "Trolls" at the Oscars on Sunday, Feb. 26, 2017, at the Dolby Theatre in Los Angeles. (Photo by Chris Pizzello/Invision/AP)
Janelle Monae, from left, Taraji P. Henson, and Octavia Spencer present the award for best documentary feature at the Oscars on Sunday, Feb. 26, 2017, at the Dolby Theatre in Los Angeles. (Photo by Chris Pizzello/Invision/AP)
Host Jimmy Kimmel speaks at the Oscars on Sunday, Feb. 26, 2017, at the Dolby Theatre in Los Angeles. (Photo by Chris Pizzello/Invision/AP)
Dwayne Johnson introduces a performance from best original song nominee "How Far I'll Go" from "Moana" at the Oscars on Sunday, Feb. 26, 2017, at the Dolby Theatre in Los Angeles. (Photo by Chris Pizzello/Invision/AP)
Lin-Manuel Miranda performs songs from best original song nominee "How Far I'll Go" from "Moana" at the Oscars on Sunday, Feb. 26, 2017, at the Dolby Theatre in Los Angeles. (Photo by Chris Pizzello/Invision/AP)
Auli'i Cravalho performs songs from best original song nominee "How Far I'll Go" from "Moana" at the Oscars on Sunday, Feb. 26, 2017, at the Dolby Theatre in Los Angeles. (Photo by Chris Pizzello/Invision/AP)
Ezra Edelman, right, and Caroline Waterlow accept the award for best documentary feature for "O.J.: Made in America" at the Oscars on Sunday, Feb. 26, 2017, at the Dolby Theatre in Los Angeles. (Photo by Chris Pizzello/Invision/AP)
Sofia Boutella, left, and Chris Evans present the award for best sound editing at the Oscars on Sunday, Feb. 26, 2017, at the Dolby Theatre in Los Angeles. (Photo by Chris Pizzello/Invision/AP)
Sofia Boutella, right, presents Sylvain Bellemare with the award for best sound editing for "Arrival" at the Oscars on Sunday, Feb. 26, 2017, at the Dolby Theatre in Los Angeles. (Photo by Chris Pizzello/Invision/AP)
Janelle Monae, left, Taraji P. Henson, second right and Octavia Spencer, right, introduce Katherine Johnson, seated, the inspiration for "Hidden Figures," as they present the award for best documentary feature at the Oscars on Sunday, Feb. 26, 2017, at the Dolby Theatre in Los Angeles. (Photo by Chris Pizzello/Invision/AP)
Vince Vaughn speaks at the Oscars on Sunday, Feb. 26, 2017, at the Dolby Theatre in Los Angeles. (Photo by Chris Pizzello/Invision/AP)
Kevin O'Connell, left, and Andy Wright accept the award for best sound mixing for "Hacksaw Ridge" at the Oscars on Sunday, Feb. 26, 2017, at the Dolby Theatre in Los Angeles. (Photo by Chris Pizzello/Invision/AP)
Robert Mackenzie, from left, Kevin O'Connell, Andy Wright, and Peter Grace accept the award for best sound mixing for "Hacksaw Ridge" at the Oscars on Sunday, Feb. 26, 2017, at the Dolby Theatre in Los Angeles. (Photo by Chris Pizzello/Invision/AP)
Viola Davis accepts the award for best actress in a supporting role for "Fences" at the Oscars on Sunday, Feb. 26, 2017, at the Dolby Theatre in Los Angeles. (Photo by Chris Pizzello/Invision/AP)
Mahershala Ali accepts the award for best actor in a supporting role for "Moonlight" at the Oscars on Sunday, Feb. 26, 2017, at the Dolby Theatre in Los Angeles. (Photo by Chris Pizzello/Invision/AP)
