February 22, 2017 1:42 PM

Movie Mom: ‘Rock Dog,’ ‘Get Out,’ ‘United Kingdom,’ ‘I Am Not Your Negro,’ ‘Great Wall’

By Nell Minow

Special to The Star

Information for parents deciding which movies are best for kids ages 2 to 18:

“Rock Dog”

Why it’s rated PG: Cartoon action-style peril and violence, including predators, chases and some pratfalls, although no one is hurt, some schoolyard language.

Minimum age: 7.

Family discussion: Why was it so hard for Angus to write a song? Why did he think he did not want to see anyone? How did Bodi know that music was his destiny?

If you like this, try: “Surf’s Up” from the same director.

“Get Out”

Why it’s rated R: Horror film with theme of racism and exploitation, extended peril and violence including gun, choking and bloody, graphic medical images and sounds, references to sad loss of a parent, some strong language including racist epithets, sexual references and non-explicit situation, smoking.

Minimum age: Mature teens.

Family discussion: When does the story turn from insensitive to offensive to sinister? What makes Chris decide that he has to leave?

If you like this, try: “Rosemary’s Baby,” “The Wicker Man” (original version) and “The Stepford Wives.”

“A United Kingdom”

Why it’s rated PG-13: Theme of the movie concerns an interracial marriage that was objected to by both families and their governments. Scenes of peril include racist street thugs. Also: some strong language including racial epithets, a sexual situation.

Minimum age: Middle school.

Family discussion: How did Ruth prove her sincerity to the Botswanans? Why did the British government intervene?

If you like this, try: “Loving” and the BBC program about Seretse and Ruth Khama.

“I Am Not Your Negro”

Why it’s rated PG-13: Images from civil rights era and contemporary racial abuses and protests, some strong language.

Minimum age: Middle school.

Family discussion: What do the contemporary images tell us about James Baldwin’s ideas? What would he say about today’s controversies? Would he say we have made progress?

If you like this, try: “Eyes on the Prize” and the books by James Baldwin.

“The Great Wall”

Why it’s rated PG-13: Extended military vs. monsters violence with many characters wounded and killed, disturbing images.

Minimum age: Middle school.

Family discussion: Were William and Lin Mae alike? How did they earn each other’s trust?

If you like this, try: “House of the Flying Daggers” and “Curse of the Golden Flower.”

Find Nell Minow’s reviews at Beliefnet on moviemom.com. Email: moviemom@moviemom.com.

