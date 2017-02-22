Movie Mom: ‘Rock Dog,’ ‘Get Out,’ ‘United Kingdom,’ ‘I Am Not Your Negro,’ ‘Great Wall’

Information for parents deciding which movies are best for kids ages 2 to 18:
“Rock Dog”
Why it’s rated PG: Cartoon action-style peril and violence, including predators, chases and some pratfalls, although no one is hurt, some schoolyard language.
Minimum age: 7.
Family discussion: Why was it so hard for Angus to write a song? Why did he think he did not want to see anyone? How did Bodi know that music was his destiny?
If you like this, try: “Surf’s Up” from the same director.
“Get Out”
Why it’s rated R: Horror film with theme of racism and exploitation, extended peril and violence including gun, choking and bloody, graphic medical images and sounds, references to sad loss of a parent, some strong language including racist epithets, sexual references and non-explicit situation, smoking.
Minimum age: Mature teens.
Family discussion: When does the story turn from insensitive to offensive to sinister? What makes Chris decide that he has to leave?
If you like this, try: “Rosemary’s Baby,” “The Wicker Man” (original version) and “The Stepford Wives.”
“A United Kingdom”
Why it’s rated PG-13: Theme of the movie concerns an interracial marriage that was objected to by both families and their governments. Scenes of peril include racist street thugs. Also: some strong language including racial epithets, a sexual situation.
Minimum age: Middle school.
Family discussion: How did Ruth prove her sincerity to the Botswanans? Why did the British government intervene?
If you like this, try: “Loving” and the BBC program about Seretse and Ruth Khama.
“I Am Not Your Negro”
Why it’s rated PG-13: Images from civil rights era and contemporary racial abuses and protests, some strong language.
Minimum age: Middle school.
Family discussion: What do the contemporary images tell us about James Baldwin’s ideas? What would he say about today’s controversies? Would he say we have made progress?
If you like this, try: “Eyes on the Prize” and the books by James Baldwin.
“The Great Wall”
Why it’s rated PG-13: Extended military vs. monsters violence with many characters wounded and killed, disturbing images.
Minimum age: Middle school.
Family discussion: Were William and Lin Mae alike? How did they earn each other’s trust?
If you like this, try: “House of the Flying Daggers” and “Curse of the Golden Flower.”
