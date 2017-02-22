If you ran the Oscars, ‘Hidden Figures’ and Janelle Monae would win big

“Hidden Figures” isn’t figuring prominently in anyone’s Academy Awards predictions, but boy did it win big in our alternative Oscar poll.
In our annual awards season survey, the story of brainy black women working for NASA at the dawn of the space age won not only best picture and supporting actress but also a few of our own categories: best body of work by a Kansas Citian (Janelle Monae, in her acting debuts!), best line and best true story.
And here’s something else we learned: Voters just hate “Batman v. Superman.” Good to know.
Here are the results so far. We’ll keep the poll open until the Oscar ceremony begins (7:30 p.m. Sunday on ABC).
Best body of work by a Kansas Citian
▪ Janelle Monae: “Moonlight,” “Hidden Figures” 59%
▪ Paul Rudd: “Captain America: Civil War,” “Sausage Party” 18%
▪ Jason Sudeikis: “Race,” “Mother’s Day,” “The Angry Birds Movie,” “Masterminds” 11%
▪ Stephen McKinley Henderson: “Fences,” “Manchester by the Sea” 10%
▪ Rob Riggle: “Middle School,” “My Big Fat Greek Wedding 2” 2%
Best spaceship
▪ “Rogue One: A Star Wars Story”: Hammerhead Corvette 28%
▪ “Arrival”: Aliens’ floating ovals 21%
▪ “Star Trek Beyond”: USS Enterprise 20%
▪ “Hidden Figures”: Mercury “Friendship 7” capsule 17%
▪ “Passengers”: Starship Avalon 14%
Best animals
▪ “Zootopia” 30%
▪ “The Jungle Book” 26%
▪ “Fantastic Beasts and Where to Find Them” 22%
▪ “The Secret Life of Pets” 16%
▪ “Sing” 6%
Best blockbuster with zero nominations
▪ “Deadpool” 46%
▪ “Finding Dory” 22%
▪ “Captain America: Civil War” 19%
▪ “The Secret Life of Pets” 10%
▪ “Batman v Superman” 3%
Best remake/reboot
▪ “The Jungle Book” 42%
▪ “Ghostbusters” 24%
▪ “The Magnificent Seven” 23%
▪ “Pete’s Dragon” 6%
▪ “The Legend of Tarzan” 5%
Most unnecessary sequel
▪ “Zoolander No. 2” 44%
▪ “Independence Day: Resurgence” 24%
▪ “Alice Through the Looking Glass” 18%
▪ “Kung Fu Panda 3” 7%
▪ “Jason Bourne” 6%
Best true story
▪ “Hidden Figures” 57%
▪ “Hacksaw Ridge” 20%
▪ “Sully” 14%
▪ “War Dogs” 5%
▪ “Jackie” 4%
Best villain
▪ “Doctor Strange”: Kaecilius (Mads Mikkelsen) 29%
▪ “Moana”: Tamatoa the crab (Jemaine Clement) 21%
▪ “X-Men: Apocalypse”: Apocalypse (Oscar Isaac) 20%
▪ “Suicide Squad”: Enchantress (Cara Delevingne) 17%
▪ “Batman v Superman: Dawn of Justice”: Lex Luthor (Jesse Eisenberg) 13%
Best line
“Hidden Figures”: “Every time we have a chance to get ahead they move the finish line. Every time.” 32%
“Sully”: “Everything is unprecedented until it happens for the first time.” 27%
“Rogue One”: “I’m one with the Force, and the Force is with me.” 20%
“Fantastic Beasts”: “My philosophy is that worrying means you suffer twice.” 13%
“Fences”: “Don’t you think I had dreams and hopes? What about my life? What about me?” 8%
And here are the nominees in some real Oscar categories:
Picture
▪ “Hidden Figures” 30%
▪ “La La Land” 21%
▪ “Hacksaw Ridge” 10%
▪ “Arrival” 8%
▪ “Hell or High Water” 8%
▪ “Moonlight” 8%
▪ “Manchester by the Sea” 7%
▪ “Lion” 5%
▪ “Fences” 3%
Actor
▪ Denzel Washington, “Fences” 39%
▪ Casey Affleck, “Manchester by the Sea” 27%
▪ Andrew Garfield, “Hacksaw Ridge” 12%
▪ Ryan Gosling, “La La Land” 12%
▪ Viggo Mortensen, “Captain Fantastic” 10%
Actress
▪ Emma Stone, “La La Land” 38%
▪ Natalie Portman, “Jackie” 25%
▪ Ruth Negga, “Loving” 19%
▪ Meryl Streep, “Florence Foster Jenkins” 12%
▪ Isabelle Huppert, “Elle” 6%
Supporting actor
▪ Mahershala Ali, “Moonlight” 31%
▪ Jeff Bridges, “Hell or High Water” 30%
▪ Dev Patel, “Lion” 26%
▪ Lucas Hedges, “Manchester by the Sea” 8%
▪ Michael Shannon, “Nocturnal Animals” 5%
Supporting actress
▪ Octavia Spencer, “Hidden Figures” 43%
▪ Viola Davis, “Fences” 33%
▪ Michelle Williams, “Manchester by the Sea” 11%
▪ Naomie Harris, “Moonlight” 7%
▪ Nicole Kidman, “Lion” 6%
Director
▪ Damien Chazelle, “La La Land” 32%
▪ Mel Gibson, “Hacksaw Ridge” 22%
▪ Barry Jenkins, “Moonlight” 20%
▪ Denis Villeneuve, “Arrival” 14%
▪ Kenneth Lonergan, “Manchester by the Sea” 12%
