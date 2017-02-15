AMC and Cinemark showcase Oscar’s best picture nominees

Free Films
“After Earth”
Will and Jaden Smith play father and son stranded on Earth. Noon Feb. 17, KC Waldo Library.
“Jack Reacher Never Go Back”
Tough guy uncovers government conspiracy. 1 p.m. Feb. 18, KCK Main Library.
“Groundhog Day”
Does it seem this movie played yesterday? 1:30 p.m. Feb. 18, KC Central Library.
“The 100 Best Black Movies Ever”
Documentary by local film critic Shawn Edwards. 3 p.m. Feb. 19, Gem.
“Get on the Bus”
African-Americans travel to Million Man March. 6 p.m. Feb. 22, KCK Main Library.
“Birth of a Movement”
How backlash to “Birth of a Nation” helped start civil rights movement; followed by discussion. 6 p.m. Feb. 23, National Archives.
“The Gospel According to Glenn North”
Documentary on local poet; followed by Q&A. 6 p.m Feb. 23, Kemper Museum.
“Queen of Katwe”
Ugandan girl discovers world of chess. 6 p.m. Feb. 23, KCK South Library.
“Hacksaw Ridge”
Conscientious objector becomes WWII hero. 6:30 p.m. Feb. 23, KCK West Wyandotte Library.
Special Screenings
Bollywood
“Jolly LLB 2” at Studio 28. “Ghazi” at Merriam.
Extreme Screen
“Extreme Weather” and “National Parks Adventure 3D.” Daily at Union Station.
Two-Day Best Picture Showcase
Day 1: “Manchester by the Sea,” “Fences,” “Hell or High Water” and “La La Land.” 10 a.m. Feb. 18, AMC theaters. (Day 2 is Feb. 25.)
“Disney’s Newsies: The Broadway Musical!”
Filmed live onstage with original Broadway cast. 12:55 p.m. Feb. 18, 7 p.m. Feb. 22, multiple theaters.
Alamo Drafthouse
“My Neighbor Totoro,” 4 p.m. Feb. 18, 4:15 p.m. Feb. 19, 7 p.m. Feb. 22; “Brazil,” 10:30 p.m. Feb. 18; “Bill & Ted’s Excellent Adventure,” 7 p.m. Feb. 19; “Ocean Waves,” 7 p.m. Feb. 20; “A Clockwork Orange,” 7 p.m. Feb. 21; “Iced,” 9 p.m. Feb. 21.
“The Iron Giant”
Boy befriends outer-space robot. 4:30 p.m. Feb. 18, 7 p.m. Feb. 22, Screenland Armour.
“Balu Mahi”
Romantic comedy from Pakistan. 4 p.m. Feb. 19, Glenwood Arts.
“George Takei’s Allegiance on Broadway”
Musical about the internment of Japanese-Americans. 12:55 p.m. Feb. 19, Ameristar, Merriam, Palace.
Oscar Movie Week
See all nine best picture nominees with one pass. Feb. 20-26, Merriam.
“Apparition Hill”
Seven strangers go to Bosnia-Herzegovina to investigate reports of miracles. 4 and 7 p.m. Feb. 22-23, Lee’s Summit.
Fly Fishing Film Tour
Yes, this is a showcase for fishing cinema. 7 p.m. Feb. 22, Glenwood Arts.
“The Princess Bride”
“Hello, my name is Inigo Montoya. You killed my father. Prepare to die.” 4 and 7 p.m. Feb. 23, B&B theaters.
“Is Genesis History?”
An argument for biblical creation and the flood. 7 p.m. Feb. 23, Ameristar, Merriam, Palace.
