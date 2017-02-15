Movie Mom: ‘Fist Fight,’ ‘Cure for Wellness,’ ‘Fifty Shades’ and nothing for kids

Information for parents deciding which movies are best for kids ages 2 to 18:
“Fist Fight”
Why it’s rated R: Very strong language used by adults, teenagers and a child, drug humor and drug dealing by a teenager, jokes about sexual predator, graphic sexual graffiti/humor, outrageous pranks, comic violence and peril.
Minimum age: Mature teens.
Family discussion: Are Strickland and Campbell good teachers? What do they like about teaching?
If you like this, try: “Three O’Clock High” and “Ride Along.”
“A Cure for Wellness”
Why it’s rated R: Extremely graphic and disturbing horror with many grisly and upsetting images including dead bodies. Also: snakes, torture, sexual references and situations, nudity, sexual assault, incest, very strong language.
Minimum age: Mature teens.
Family discussion: What does Lockhart’s name tell us about the character? What does Hannah learn from him?
If you like this, try: “The Shining” and “Suspira.”
“Fifty Shades Darker”
Why it’s rated R: Very explicit sexual references and situations, sexual harassment, extensive nudity, sex toys and issues of bondage and submission, very strong language, peril including gun and helicopter crash, domestic abuse.
Minimum age: Adults.
Family discussion: Why did Christian tell Ana not to touch his chest? Why did Ana care so much about her job?
If you like this, try: “Fifty Shades of Grey” and “9 1/2 Weeks.”
Find Nell Minow’s reviews at Beliefnet on moviemom.com. Email: moviemom@moviemom.com.
Comments