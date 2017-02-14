Best Kansas Citian? Worst sequel? Vote in our 2017 alternative Oscar poll

Does “La La Land” deserve to win best picture? Who’s better: Casey Affleck or Denzel Washington? And, really, which movie of 2016 had the best spaceship?
Yes, once again we present our alternative Oscar poll, where we ask you to vote on the big Academy Awards races plus a few unusual categories of our own. Like the best body of work by a Kansas Citian in 2016 (our local celebs were busy!). Or the best collection of animals. Or the most unnecessary sequel.
You can vote right up until Oscar night Feb. 26.
Click here to vote in a new window.
Sharon Hoffmann: 816-234-4457, @Sharonakc
Comments