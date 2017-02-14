New movies: ‘Great Wall,’ ‘Fist Fight,’ ‘Cure for Wellness,’ ‘Toni Erdmann’ and more

“The Great Wall”
Opens at 7 p.m. Thursday
Matt Damon helps Chinese warriors defend their country against fearsome monsters attacking their famous landmark. Directed by the great Zhang Yimou. Rated PG-13. Time: 1:43.
“Fist Fight”
Opens at 7 p.m. Thursday
Charlie Day plays a meek high school English teacher challenged to an after-school fight by a former colleague (Ice Cube) he accidentally got fired. Rated R. Time: 1:31.
“A Cure for Wellness”
Opens Friday
Sent to retrieve his company’s CEO from a luxurious Swiss spa, a young executive soon realizes the horrific truth beneath the ritzy surface. With Dane DeHaan, Jason Isaacs. Directed by Gore Verbinski, taking a break from the “Pirates of the Caribbean” franchise. Rated R. Time: 2:26.
“Toni Erdmann”
Opens Friday
This dark German comedy is a nominee for the foreign language Oscar. A practical-joking father (Peter Simonischek) dons a disguise and pretends to be a life coach to spend more time with his ambitious, corporate-driven daughter (Sandra Huller). In German with subtitles. Rated R. Time: 2:42.
“Neruda”
Opens Friday
In 1948 Chile, poet (and eventual Nobel laureate) Pablo Neruda (Luis Gnecco) challenges the government, is forced to flee and is pursued by an intrepid police inspector (Gael Garcia Bernal). Directed by Pablo Larrain (“Jackie”). In Spanish with subtitles. Rated R. Time: 1:47.
Oscar-nominated documentary shorts
Opens Friday at the Tivoli
Last week, the Oscar-nominated animated and live-action shorts opened at the Tivoli. Now the documentary shorts join them and they are serious. Four of the nominees are about immigrants and/or the war in Syria, and the other is about end-of-life ethics. Not rated. Time: 2:41.
