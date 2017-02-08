Movie news: Hilarious ‘Lego Ninjago’; Nicholson and Wiig team for ‘Erdmann’ remake

Dynasty building
Yes, lots of sequels coming in quick succession can lead to franchise burnout. But I’m not feeling it for the Lego movies. Just before the debut of “The Lego Batman Movie,” Warner Bros. released the hilarious first trailer for “The Lego Ninjago Movie,” due out Sept. 22. Dave Franco voices a Luke Skywalker look-alike named Lloyd. He joins his fellow Ninjas (led by Jackie Chan) to defend their island home against the Darth Vader-ish Garmadon (voiced by Justin Theroux), who, not surprisingly, turns out to be Lloyd’s absentee dad. Oh the angst! The trailer will hit theaters with “Lego Batman.”
American ‘Toni’
“Toni Erdmann,” which opens in KC on Feb. 17, got great reviews and is up for a foreign language Oscar. But the comedy is in German, with subtitles, a turnoff for most Americans. Enter Jack Nicholson, who, according to Variety, loved the film so much he told the head of Paramount Pictures that he should star in an English-language remake. Done. And Kristen Wiig is his co-star. Nicholson, whose last film was 2010’s “How Do You Know,” will play a father who, hoping to reconnect with his corporate honcho daughter, creates the title character, a life coach who wreaks havoc. No word on a director yet.
Beyond theaters
Some blockbuster franchises are expanding outside of movie theaters:
▪ The “Fast and Furious” franchise will get a live-entertainment arena tour, starting next January. It will re-create the stunts from the eight movies, says Variety. But first, No. 8, “The Fate of the Furious” (above), zooms into theaters April 14.
▪ “Pandora: The World of Avatar” will open at Disney World’s Animal Kingdom on May 27, reports The Orlando Sentinel. The area will include a family-friendly Na’vi River Journey ride and the Avatar Flight of Passage. The first “Avatar” sequel is due in theaters in December 2018.
▪ “Star Wars” land at both Disneyland and Disney World’s Hollywood Studios will open in 2019 and will tie in with this December’s “Star Wars: The Last Jedi,” says the Sentinel.
Sharon Hoffmann: 816-234-4457, @Sharonakc
