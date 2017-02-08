Valentine’s movies include ‘Princess Bride’ and ‘An Affair to Remember’

Free Films
“Horse Feathers”
Marx brothers at college. Noon Feb. 10, KC Waldo Library.
“Legends of the Fall”
WWI interrupts Montana family’s lives. 6:30 p.m. Feb. 10, National World War I Museum.
“Soylent Green”
Sci-fi flick followed by discussion. 6:30 p.m. Feb. 10, KU-Edwards Regnier Hall.
“The Birth of a Nation”
Slave Nat Turner orchestrates uprising. 1 p.m. Feb. 11, KCK Main Library.
“Groundhog Day”
Didn’t we just see this? 1:30 p.m. Feb. 11, KC Central Library.
Movies and Memories: February Romance
Romantic shorts and clips; for individuals with dementia, friends and families. 2 p.m. Feb. 11, KC Plaza Library.
“Fargo”
Frances McDormand won Oscar for playing pregnant cop Marge Gunderson. 1:30 p.m. Feb. 12, KC Plaza Library.
“Winter’s Bone”
Young Jennifer Lawrence deals with meth mess in Ozarks. 2 p.m. Feb. 12, North Independence Library.
“Storks”
The birds get back in the baby business. 6 p.m. Feb. 13, KCK Main Library.
“Mo’ Better Blues”
Ups and downs of jazz musician. 6 p.m. Feb. 15, KCK Main Library.
“Wild Tales”
Six short films on revenge. 6:30 p.m. Feb. 15, KCK West Wyandotte Library.
“Timbuktu”
Jihadists take over northern Mali in 2012. 5 p.m. Feb. 16, Rockhurst University St. Ignatius Science Center.
“Miss Peregrine’s Home for Peculiar Children”
Everybody fits in when nobody does. 6 p.m. Feb. 16, KCK South Library.
“Murder on the Orient Express”
See 1974 original before remake comes out. 6:30 p.m. Feb. 16, Antioch Library.
“Maya Angelou: And Still I Rise”
KCPT screening of documentary. 7 p.m. Feb. 16, Cinemark Palace.
Special Screenings
“Adventure Club”
Kids discover ancient puzzle that can lead to fortune. Opens Feb. 10 at Barrywoods.
“Havenhurst”
Woman moves into old apartment building, where evil lurks. Opens Feb. 10 at Barrywoods.
“Running Wild”
Woman works to rehabilitate wild horses on her ranch. Opens Feb. 10 at Town Center.
Bollywood
“Jolly LLB 2” at Studio 28. “Nenu Local,” “Om Namo Venkateshayaat,” “Singam 3” at Merriam.
Extreme Screen
“Extreme Weather” and “National Parks Adventure 3D.” Daily at Union Station.
“Un Padre No Tan Padre”
Retiree moves in with his son and learns a few surprises. Daily at Merriam.
“The Princess Bride”
Fairy tale has become a classic. Noon, 3, 6:30 and 9:30 p.m. Feb. 10, Cinetopia.
Alamo Drafthouse
“Princess Mononoke,” 4 p.m. Feb. 11; “Bridesmaids,” noon Feb. 12; “Kiki’s Delivery Service,” 3:15 p.m. Feb. 12, 7 p.m. Feb. 15; “The Princess Bride,” 6:15 p.m. Feb. 12; “Spirited Away,” 7 p.m. Feb. 13; “Moulin Rouge,” 7 p.m. Feb. 14;
Screenland Armour
“Chasing Amy,” 9 p.m. Feb. 11; “The Princess Bride,” 7 p.m. Feb. 14; “Bride of Frankenstein,” 9 p.m. Feb. 14.
“An Affair to Remember”
Romance doesn’t get any more romantic than this. 2 and 7 p.m. Feb. 12 and 15, multiple theaters.
“Newsies: The Broadway Musical”
Filmed live onstage with original Broadway cast. 7 p.m. Feb. 16, multiple theaters.
