Movie Mom: ‘Lego Batman,’ ‘John Wick 2,’ ‘Space Between Us’

Information for parents deciding which movies are best for kids ages 2 to 18:
“The Lego Batman Movie”
Why it’s rated PG: Cartoon-style action and peril, with no one hurt, some schoolyard language and potty humor.
Minimum age: 7.
Family discussion: Why is it hard for Batman to rely on other people? Why does he like to watch romantic comedies? How does he feel when he sees all the other Justice League superheroes at the Fortress of Solitude? Why does the Joker care how Batman feels about him?
If you like this, try: “The Lego Movie.”
“John Wick: Chapter 2”
Why it’s rated R: Constant strong and very gory violence with guns, knives, fights, suicide, many characters injured and killed, many disturbing images, very strong language, some nudity.
Minimum age: Mature teens.
Family discussion: Why are the two rules important? Should there be any others?
If you like this, try: The first “John Wick” and “Shoot ’Em Up.”
“The Space Between Us”
Why it’s rated PG-13: Mild language, nonexplicit teen sexual situation, alcohol abuse, teen mayhem (stealing, reckless driving), some peril, childbirth scene, sad death, health risks.
Minimum age: Middle school.
Family discussion: What’s your favorite thing on Earth and why? What surprised Gardner most? What advice would you give him about how to act on Earth?
If you like this, try: “The Martian” and the film Gardner watches, “Wings of Desire.”
Find Nell Minow’s reviews at Beliefnet on moviemom.com. Email: moviemom@moviemom.com.
Comments