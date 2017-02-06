Movies opening this week: ‘Lego Batman,’ ‘Fifty Shades 2,’ ‘John Wick 2,’ Oscar shorts

“The Lego Batman Movie”
Opens at 5 p.m. Thursday
The snarky brick version of the Caped Crusader (voiced by Will Arnett) battles the Joker (Zach Galifianakis) and learns to be a team player and lighten up a little. Rated PG. Time: 1:32.
“Fifty Shades Darker”
Opens at 7 p.m. Thursday
Jamie Dornan and Dakota Johnson return for more naughty misadventures in the world of romantic, yet still kinky, bondage. This time, a shady character from Christian Grey’s past casts a shadow on everything. Rated R. Time: 1:55.
“John Wick: Chapter 2”
Opens at 7 p.m. Thursday
Keanu Reeves reprises his role as the hit man who somehow manages to outgun his enemies, no matter how many of them there are. This time John Wick is lured out of retirement to stop an attempt to seize control of a mysterious assassins guild. Rated R. Time: 2:02.
Oscar-nominated shorts
Opens Friday at the Tivoli
Once again, the Tivoli Cinemas will show all the Oscar-nominated animated shorts, plus a few extras, in one program (1:26) and all the live-action nominees in a second batch (2:10). (The documentary shorts program debuts Feb. 17.) Not rated.
