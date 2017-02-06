Movie News & Reviews

February 6, 2017 12:30 PM

Movies opening this week: ‘Lego Batman,’ ‘Fifty Shades 2,’ ‘John Wick 2,’ Oscar shorts

The Kansas City Star

“The Lego Batman Movie”

Opens at 5 p.m. Thursday

The snarky brick version of the Caped Crusader (voiced by Will Arnett) battles the Joker (Zach Galifianakis) and learns to be a team player and lighten up a little. Rated PG. Time: 1:32.

“Fifty Shades Darker”

Opens at 7 p.m. Thursday

Jamie Dornan and Dakota Johnson return for more naughty misadventures in the world of romantic, yet still kinky, bondage. This time, a shady character from Christian Grey’s past casts a shadow on everything. Rated R. Time: 1:55.

“John Wick: Chapter 2”

Opens at 7 p.m. Thursday

Keanu Reeves reprises his role as the hit man who somehow manages to outgun his enemies, no matter how many of them there are. This time John Wick is lured out of retirement to stop an attempt to seize control of a mysterious assassins guild. Rated R. Time: 2:02.

Oscar-nominated shorts

Opens Friday at the Tivoli

Once again, the Tivoli Cinemas will show all the Oscar-nominated animated shorts, plus a few extras, in one program (1:26) and all the live-action nominees in a second batch (2:10). (The documentary shorts program debuts Feb. 17.) Not rated.

Related content

Movie News & Reviews

Suggested for you

Comments

Videos

'Hell or High Water' (Official trailer)

View more video

Entertainment Videos