Here’s when and where to load up on Oscar-nominated movies

Oscar aplenty
Last week we told you about AMC Theatres’ Best Picture Showcase, where you can watch all nine big Academy Award nominees over two Saturdays (Feb. 18 and 25) or in one marathon session (Feb. 25 at Olathe Studio 28). In addition, Cinemark Theatres — including the Merriam location — have scheduled their Oscar Movie Week for Feb. 20-26. The best picture contenders will each be shown twice, and Oscar-nominated short films — including Pixar’s “Piper” (above) — will screen Feb. 24-26. You can buy individual tickets or get a $35 pass good for all the films. See cinemark.com for the schedule. Meanwhile, the Tivoli Cinemas will show the animated and live action shorts nominees starting Feb. 10.
More on the way
While almost all the Oscar nominees are in theaters or on video, a few stragglers will be making their way to KC theaters in the next few weeks:
▪ Foreign language nominee “The Salesman” (above) made headlines when Iranian director Asghar Farhadi said he could not attend the Feb. 26 Oscar ceremony because of President Donald Trump’s ban on citizens of seven predominantly Muslim countries from entering the U.S. His drama, about a couple performing Arthur Miller’s “Death of a Salesman,” is set to open here March 10.
▪ Germany’s “Toni Erdmann,” about a high-strung businesswoman and her screw-loose dad, is set for Feb. 17.
▪ In the documentary category, civil rights examination “I Am Not Your Negro” arrives Feb. 24.
▪ “Zootopia” is the favorite to win the animation Oscar, but if you’re curious about two foreign-made contenders, “The Red Turtle” is due here Feb. 24, and “My Life as a Zucchini” on March 17.
Sharon Hoffmann: 816-234-4457, @Sharonakc
