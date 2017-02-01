‘E.T.’ returns with KC Symphony: Special movie screenings Feb. 3-9

Free Films
“Groundhog Day”
You can see this again, and again, and again, and again … 1:30 p.m. Feb. 4, KC Central Library.
“La Vida Secreta de tus Mascotas (The Secret Life of Pets)”
Critters talk in Spanish. 1:30 p.m. Feb. 4, KCK Main Library.
“The Bicycling Buffalo Soldiers”
Black soldiers tested bicycles for military use in 1896. 2 p.m. Feb. 5, KCK Main Library.
“Mr. and Mrs. Bridge”
1990 Paul Newman flick filmed and set in Kansas City. 2 p.m. Feb. 5, North Independence Library.
“Pete’s Dragon”
Boy is raised by dragon. 6 p.m. Feb. 6, KCK Main Library.
“Do the Right Thing”
Hate on a hot day in Brooklyn. 6 p.m. Feb. 8, KCK Main Library.
“Lights Out”
Supernatural entity torments family. 6:30 p.m. Feb. 8, KCK West Wyandotte Library.
“A Step Above the Plaza: Celebrating Westport’s African American Community”
Documentary featuring personal stories. 6 p.m. Feb. 9, Nelson-Atkins Museum.
“Trolls”
Cute little characters and Justin Timberlake music. 6 p.m. Feb. 9, KCK South Library.
“Jack Reacher: Never Go Back”
Tom Cruise plays another tough guy. 6:30 p.m. Feb. 9, KCK West Wyandotte Library.
Special Screenings
AMC Barrywoods
“American Violence” (Denise Richards is a death row psychologist); “Wheeler” (Stephen Dorff is an aspiring country singer. Daily starting Feb. 3.
Bollywood
“Raees” at Barrywoods and Studio 28. “Bogan,” “Kirik Party” and “Nenu Local” at Merriam. “Kaabil” at Studio 28.
Extreme Screen
“Severe Weather” and “National Parks Adventure 3D.” Daily at Union Station.
“Un Padre no Tan Padre”
Retiree moves in with his son and learns a few surprises. Daily at Merriam.
“Youth in Oregon”
Billy Crudup tries to give Frank Langella the will to live. Opens Feb. 3 at Barrywoods, Independence, Town Center.
“Sailor Moon: The Movie”
A teenage anime girl gets superpowers. 5 p.m. Feb. 3, 7 p.m. Feb. 4, Ameristar.
“E.T.: The Extra-Terrestrial”
Kansas City Symphony will play movie’s score as part of Screenland at the Symphony. 8 p.m. Feb. 3-4, 2 p.m. Feb. 5, Helzberg Hall, Kauffman Center.
Screenland Armour
“The Big Lebowski,” 9 p.m. Feb. 3; “Arbor Demon,” varying times Feb. 3-6; “Labyrinth,” 7:30 p.m. Feb. 4.
Alamo Drafthouse
“Spirited Away,” 4:15 p.m. Feb. 4, 1 p.m. Feb. 5; “Lethal Weapon,” 10:30 p.m. Feb. 4; “Moulin Rouge,” 4 p.m. Feb. 5, 7 p.m. Feb. 6; “Ghost in the Shell,” 7 p.m. Feb. 7-8.
“Sabrina”
Two wealthy brothers court chauffeur’s daughter. 2 p.m. Feb. 5, 2 and 7 p.m. Feb. 8, Cinemark Merriam.
“Disturbing the Peace”
Film about former enemy combatants, followed by discussion with filmmakers. 7 p.m. Feb. 7, Helzberg Hall, Kauffman Center.
“Wayne’s World”
This is the 25th anniversary. 7 p.m. Feb. 7, Cinemark Palace and Cinemark Merriam.
“Embrace”
Deals with issue of body loathing. Gathr Film Series. 7:30 p.m. Feb. 8, Barrywoods.
Dan Kelly, dkelly@kcstar.com
