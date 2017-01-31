Movies opening in KC: ‘Rings,’ ‘Space Between Us,’ ‘Comedian,’ ‘Julieta’

“Rings”
Opens at 7 p.m. Thursday
Twelve years after “Rings Two,” the deadly videotape returns, and a young woman (Matilda Lutz) discovers an even darker level to its evil. Rated PG-13. Time: 1:42.
“The Space Between Us”
Opens Friday
A teenage boy (Asa Butterfield), the first human born on Mars, yearns to go to Earth. With Gary Oldman, Carla Gugino and Britt Robertson. Rated PG-13. Time: 2:01.
“The Comedian”
Opens Friday
Robert De Niro plays a former comedy star struggling to reinvent himself, but he finds inspiration in a woman (Leslie Mann) he meets while doing community service work. Rated R. Time: 1:59.
“Julieta”
Opens Friday
In the latest drama from director Pedro Almodovar, loosely based on short stories by Alice Munro, a mother revisits her past to figure out why her teenage daughter abandoned her. Adriana Ugarte and Emma Suarez play the woman in different phases of her life. In Spanish with subtitles. Rated R. Time: 1:39.
Comments