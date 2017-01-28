Trump’s executive order will prevent Oscar-nominated director from attending ceremony, reports say

0:26 Trump on canceled meeting with Mexico's president Pause

0:26 Trump on cancelled meeting with Mexico's president

3:30 Union pride and the 'right to work' in Missouri

1:30 Trump issues executive order to begin rolling back Obamacare

3:17 KU Medical Center heart transplant: Kyle Warren's story

1:41 Trump discusses his hour-long phone call with Mexico's president

1:06 Families react to life sentence for Anthony Walker in triple murder

11:36 Jesse Newell and Gary Bedore preview Kansas-Kentucky game

1:44 Ryan Lefebvre on speaking at Ventura memorial: 'One of the most difficult things I've had to do'