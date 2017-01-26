Israeli-Palestinian conflict film ‘Disturbing the Peace’ to screen Feb. 7 in KC

A film about the transformation of Israeli soldiers and Palestinian fighters from enemies to peacemakers is coming to Kansas City.
“Disturbing the Peace” will screen at 7 p.m. Feb. 7 inside Helzberg Hall at the Kauffman Center for the Performing Arts.
The film follows former enemy combatants in Israel and Palestine who reveal their transformational journeys from soldiers to nonviolent peace activists. Participants are members of Combatants for Peace, a binational organization that advocates for peace and co-existence between Palestinians and Israelis.
Following the screening, the director, filmmakers and subjects of the film will take part in a panel discussion. Tickets are $20 and available at kauffmancenter.org.
The week of the screening will also include workshops and educational programming. Activities include:
▪ Feb. 5: Workshop for women and community leaders (by invitation only, media welcome)
▪ Feb. 7: “Disturbing the Peace” screening: Kauffman Center for the Performing Arts
▪ Feb. 9: Combatants for Peace panel discussion at the National World War I Museum and Memorial, hosted by Park University (free registration at https://disturbthepeace.eventbrite.com)
▪ Feb. 10: Filmmaker and Combatants for Peace school visits to Kauffman School (11:30 a.m.) and Hyman Brand Academy (2 p.m.)
▪ Feb. 10: Combatants for Peace synagogue visits
A trailer for the film is below:
Toriano Porter: 816-234-4779, @torianoporter
