Watch all nine big Oscar nominees in one big marathon at AMC theaters

For the 11th year in a row, Leawood-based AMC Theatres will present marathons of all the Academy Award best picture nominees.
You have your choice of seeing the films split over two Saturdays in February or in one amazing, butt-numbing 24 hours.
The two-day Best Picture Showcase will be shown at all six Kansas City area AMC theaters: Barrywoods, Independence, The Legends, Olathe Studio 28, Town Center and Ward Parkway.
Starting at 10 a.m. Feb. 18, they’ll show “Manchester by the Sea,” “Fences,” “Hell or High Water” and “La La Land.”
Starting at 10 a.m. Feb. 25: “Moonlight,” “Lion,” “Hacksaw Ridge,” “Arrival” and “Hidden Figures.”
Studio 28 in Olathe will host the 24-hour marathon of all nine films starting at 10 a.m. Feb. 25.
Tickets go on sale Friday, Jan. 27, at amctheatres.com/bps and at the theaters’ box offices. Prices vary by location, but AMC Stubs Premiere members get discounts. You can also save $5 if you buy a two-day pass, available only at the box office.
The Oscars ceremony will be broadcast at 7 p.m. Feb. 26 on ABC.
Sharon Hoffmann: 816-234-4457, @Sharonakc
Comments