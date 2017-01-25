So many fun facts from this week’s Oscar nominations

Now that the Academy Awards nominations are out, here’s some interesting trivia you can use to impress all your friends:
Egads, an EGOT?
As if “Hamilton” creator Lin-Manuel Miranda weren’t incredible enough already, here’s another reason to be in awe. With his Academy Award nomination for best original song, he moves closer to the EGOT — winning an Emmy, Grammy, Oscar and Tony. Only 12 other performers have held that title, including Audrey Hepburn and Mel Brooks, and at 37, Miranda would be the youngest of them all. He was nominated for the song “How Far I’ll Go” from “Moana,” competing against two songs from “La La Land,” one from “Trolls” and one from “Jim: The James Foley Story.” (In case you’re wondering, his Emmy was for work on the 2013 Tony Awards broadcast.) If he wins, the New York Times points out, he’d join an even more rarefied group: EGOT winners with Pulitzer Prizes. Only composers Richard Rodgers and Marvin Hamlisch have done so. Miranda is the only one who has also received a MacArthur Fellowship.
Making their mark
You probably heard that the 14 nominations for “La La Land” tie the record set by “All About Eve” and “Titanic.” And a record seven minority performers were nominated in the 20 acting slots. But Tuesday’s announcements include some other milestones:
▪ Viola Davis is the first black woman to have three nominations. She’s up for best supporting actress for “Fences” and was previously nominated for “Doubt” and “The Help.” This would be her first win.
▪ Meryl Streep broke her own record for most acting nominations — 20 — for “Florence Foster Jenkins.” Katharine Hepburn and Jack Nicholson follow with 12 nominations each. (Streep has won three times.)
▪ The documentary “O.J.: Made in America,” with a running time of 7 hours and 47 minutes, is now the longest film ever nominated for an Academy Award.
Back for more
A couple of Oscar nominees are offering bonus material to get you back in theaters. The sci-fi drama “Arrival” returns with eight minutes of new scenes, plus a behind-the-scenes look from the director and stars. And a sing-along version of “Moana,” complete with lyrics on screen, debuts Friday.
