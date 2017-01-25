Panic Fest, the return of ‘Dirty Dancing’ and other special screenings Jan. 27-Feb. 2

Free Films
“Forrest Gump”
See it with a box of chocolates. Noon Jan. 27, KC Waldo Library.
“The Thing”
Panel discussion will follow sci-fi flick. 6:30 p.m. Jan. 27, KU-Edwards Regnier Hall.
“Jason Bourne”
Matt Damon is back, and so is Jason. 1 p.m. Jan. 28, KCK Main Library.
“The Prestige”
Nineteenth-century magicians become mortal enemies. 1:30 p.m. Jan. 28, KC Central Library.
“Love Between the Covers”
Intimate look at world of romance fiction. 2 p.m. Jan. 28, Woodneath Library.
“Barton Fink”
Perhaps the Coen brothers’ oddest movie. 1:30 p.m. Jan. 29, KC Plaza Library.
“Gentlemen Prefer Blondes”
Marilyn Monroe and Jane Russell sing, dance and flirt. 2 p.m. Jan. 29, North Independence Library.
“Kubo and the Two Strings”
In this Oscar nominee, a boy becomes warrior to battle spirit from past. 6 p.m. Jan. 30, KCK Main Library.
“Althea”
Story of black tennis great from 1950s. 6 p.m. Feb. 1, National Archives.
“She’s Gotta Have It”
Woman juggles three lovers; Spike Lee’s first feature film. 6 p.m. Feb. 1, KCK Main Library.
“Miss Peregrine’s Home for Peculiar Children”
All the kids here have special powers. 6:30 p.m. Feb. 1, KCK West Wyandotte Library.
“Ice Age: Collision Course”
Meteor threatens Manny, Diego, Sid and the world. 6 p.m. Feb. 2, KCK South Library.
“The Girl on the Train”
Woman doesn’t cope well after divorce. 6:30 p.m. Feb. 2, KCK West Wyandotte Library.
Special Screenings
Bollywood
“Kaabil” and “Raess” at Barrywoods and Studio 28.
Extreme Screen
“Extreme Weather” and “National Parks Adventure 3D.” Daily at Union Station.
“The Eagle Huntress”
Documentary about girl in Mongolia who learns to train eagles to hunt. Daily at Studio 28.
“Limitless”
Bradley Cooper takes a new drug that gives him incredible brain power, with a price. Daily at Barrywoods.
Panic Fest
A selection of horror, thriller and sci-fi films, plus Q&A sessions and live podcasts. Jan. 27-29, Screenland Armour.
Alamo Drafthouse
“The Rocky Horror Picture Show,” 10:30 p.m. Jan. 28; “Clueless,” 6 p.m. Jan. 29 and 7 p.m. Jan. 31; “Fight Club,” 7 p.m. Jan. 30.
“Dirty Dancing”
Celebrate 30th anniversary of tale of Baby and Johnny. 2 and 7 p.m. Jan. 29 and Feb. 1, multiple theaters.
Dan Kelly, dkelly@kcstar.com
