The watch list: 25 films to see before Oscar night

Oscar night is Feb. 26, which means you have just a few weeks to see as many of the 50-plus nominated films as possible. We know you’re busy, so we’ve whittled the list down to our 25 must-see nominees. You’re welcome.
1. “La La Land”
Everybody loves “La La Land.” Everybody in Hollywood, anyway. The Golden Globe-winning film about an aspiring actress (Emma Stone) who falls in love with a nightclub pianist (Ryan Gosling) received a leading 14 nominations, including picture, director, actress, actor and original screenplay. Director Damien Chazelle also helmed the 2014 Oscar nominee “Whiplash.”
Our rating: ☆☆☆ 1/2 stars. Read the review here.
Now playing: In theaters.
2. “Moonlight”
This incredibly intimate portrait of loneliness follows a young man at three stages of his life as he searches for someone — anyone — to love him. The film, which won the Golden Globe for drama, received eight nominations, including picture, director, supporting actor for Mahershala Ali and supporting actress for Naomie Harris.
Our rating: ☆☆☆. Read the review here.
Now playing: In theaters.
3. “Manchester by the Sea”
A reclusive handyman becomes the unwilling guardian of his nephew in this riveting and often funny examination of grief. The film received six nominations, including picture and director (Kenneth Lonergan, who also directed the Oscar-nominated “You Can Count on Me”). And best actor front-runner Casey Affleck was surprisingly effective, as usual.
Our rating: ☆☆☆☆. Read the review here.
Now playing: In theaters.
4. “Arrival”
This science fiction thriller might leave some viewers mystified, but it made nearly everyone who saw it think. Amy Adams plays an expert linguist tasked with trying to communicate with otherworldly visitors. The film received eight nominations, including picture, director and adapted screenplay — the film was adapted from Ted Chiang’s short story “Story of Your Life.”
Our rating: ☆☆☆ 1/2 . Read the review here.
Now playing: In theaters.
5. “Fences”
Denzel Washington gives what many consider the finest performance of his career as a former baseball player who missed an opportunity to play in the bigs. Viola Davis gives a powerful performance as his wife. Both were nominated for acting Oscars. The film was also nominated for best picture and adapted screenplay (from August Wilson’s play).
Our rating: ☆☆☆ 1/2 . Read the review here.
Now playing: In theaters.
6. “Lion”
There’s horror and hope in this tale of a young man searching for his birth family, from whom he was accidentally separated as a young boy. The film received six nominations, including picture and supporting acting nods for Dev Patel and Nicole Kidman.
Our rating: ☆☆ 1/2 . Read the review here.
Now playing: In theaters.
7. “Hell or High Water”
Taylor Sheridan’s modern Western with a message resonates with anyone searching for answers in the most recent presidential election. On its surface, “Hell or High Water” is about a couple of ne’er-do-wells robbing small town banks. Underneath, though, it’s a touching story of sibling love and class anger. The film was nominated for four Oscars, including picture, original screenplay and supporting actor (Jeff Bridges).
Our rating: ☆☆☆ 1/2 . Read the review here.
Now playing: On video.
8. “Hidden Figures”
KCK singer and actress Janelle Monae plays one of three NASA mathematicians trying to get men on the moon. The cast, which includes Taraji P. Henson and Octavia Spencer, is stellar (pardon the pun), and it is a visceral portrayal of the indignities African-Americans faced not all that long ago. The film received three nods for picture, supporting actress (Spencer) and adapted screenplay (from Margot Lee Shetterly’s book of the same name).
Our rating: ☆☆☆. Read the review here.
Now playing: In theaters.
9. “Hacksaw Ridge”
Mel Gibson’s based-on-a-true-story film isn’t subtle, just bloody and effective. It’s the tale of Desmond Doss, a conscientious objector in WWII who was awarded the Medal of Honor for bravery in combat. The film received six nominations, including picture, director and actor (Andrew Garfield).
Our rating: ☆☆ 1/2 . Read the review here.
Now playing: In theaters.
10. “Nocturnal Animals”
Tom Ford’s dark meditation on art, love and envy puzzles some viewers and infuriates others. But what an ending. Michael Shannon was nominated for best supporting actor for his portrayal of a Texas lawman gone rogue.
Our rating: ☆☆☆. Read the review here.
Coming to video Feb. 21.
11. “Captain Fantastic”
Viggo Mortensen is, well, fantastic as a father who is raising six kids in the wilderness, away from the conventions of society. Mortensen was nominated for best actor.
Our rating: ☆☆☆ 1/2 . Read the review here.
Now playing: On video.
12. “Jackie”
Best actress nominee Natalie Portman plays the enigmatic former first lady Jacqueline Kennedy in a film that gets the details right while missing Jackie’s essence. In all, the film received three nominations, including costumes and score.
Our rating: ☆☆ 1/2 . Read the review here.
Now playing: In theaters.
13. “Florence Foster Jenkins”
Best actress nominee Meryl Streep plays the New York heiress who became famous for her out-of-tune renditions of operatic arias. Streep somehow balances gut-busting humor with her character’s naivete. The film also was nominated for costume design.
Our rating: ☆☆☆ 1/2 . Read the review here.
Now playing: On video.
14. “Elle”
Isabelle Huppert won a Golden Globe for her intense portrayal of a survivor of sexual assault, and she earned an acting Oscar nod, too.
Our rating: ☆☆☆ 1/2 . Read the review here.
Now playing: In theaters.
15. “Zootopia”
Animated film nominee “Zootopia,” which won the Golden Globe, was one of the sneakiest and most subversive films of the year. A bunny has to overcome the prejudices of her peers to achieve her dream of becoming a police officer. It’s lusciously animated, with great voice performances by Jason Bateman, Idris Elba, Jenny Slate and Ginnifer Goodwin.
Our rating: ☆☆ 1/2 . Read the review here.
Now playing: On video.
16. “The Lobster”
In the future, if you’re not in a couple, you get shipped off to a resort to find love or be transformed into the animal of your choice. The top-notch cast includes Colin Farrell, Rachel Weisz and John C. Reilly. “The Lobster” was nominated for original screenplay.
Our rating: ☆☆☆. Read the review here.
Now playing: On video.
17. “Kubo and the Two Strings”
Visually stunning and emotionally stirring, “Kubo and the Two Strings” focuses on a one-eyed Japanese boy seeking immortality. The film was nominated for two Oscars: animated film and best visual effects.
Our rating: ☆☆☆. Read the review here.
Now playing: On video.
18. “Moana”
This Disney princess tale isn’t as compelling as “Frozen,” but it is often very funny and deeply gorgeous. “Moana” is a nominee for best animated picture and original song for “How Far I’ll Go,” which was written by “Hamilton” auteur Lin-Manuel Miranda.
Our rating: ☆☆☆. Read the review here.
Now playing: In theaters.
19. “13th”
This documentary about mass incarceration in the United States from “Selma” director Ava DuVernay is so powerful it’s occasionally overwhelming. “13th” is up for best documentary.
(“13th” did not play commercially in Kansas City and was not reviewed.)
Now playing: On Netflix.
20. “Deepwater Horizon”
Mark Wahlberg stars in a nerve-racking exploration of the 2010 disaster that polluted the Gulf of Mexico with millions of gallons of oil. “Deepwater Horizon” received two nominations: visual effects and sound editing.
Our rating: ☆☆☆. Read the review here.
Now playing: On video.
21. “Fantastic Beasts”
The “Harry Potter” prequel is a little more entertaining than the first couple of films in that series. Eddie Redmayne plays Newt Scamander, who carries around a suitcase full of magical creatures. “Fantastic Beasts” received two nominations: costumes and production design.
Our rating: ☆☆ 1/2 . Read the review here.
Now playing: In theaters.
22. “Rogue One”
This stand-alone “Star Wars” story was somewhat unnecessary, but it achieved exactly what Disney set out to do: Diversify the universe and expand fans’ ideas of what a “Star Wars” film could be. And make loads of cash. “Rogue One” was nominated for two Oscars: visual effects and sound mixing.
Our rating: ☆☆ 1/2 . Read the review here.
Now playing: In theaters.
23. “A Man Called Ove”
If you liked the American grumpy old man movies “Gran Torino” and “St. Vincent,” Sweden’s “A Man Called Ove” may be right in your wheelhouse. Based on Swedish writer Fredrik Backman’s 2012 best-seller, “Ove” is a funny and poignant story about a senior citizen who spends his days growling at dogs, hissing at cats, missing his wife and contemplating suicide. The film is nominated for best foreign language film, as well as makeup and hairstyling (rather mystifyingly alongside “Star Trek Beyond” and “Suicide Squad”).
Our rating: ☆☆☆. Read the review here.
Now playing: On video.
24. “20th Century Women”
Director and writer Mike Mills follows up his 2011 Oscar nominee “Beginners,” which was loosely based on his father, with “20th Century Women,” which is loosely based on his mother. Annette Bening plays a single mom struggling to connect with her teenage son. The film was nominated for original screenplay.
Our rating: ☆☆☆. Read the review here.
Now playing: In theaters.
25. “Loving”
“Loving” is the emotionally overpowering true story of interracial couple Richard and Mildred Loving, who in 1959 were convicted of violating Virginia’s anti-miscegenation law. Ruth Negga of TV’s “Preacher” received a best actress nod. The film was directed by Jeff Nichols, who also helmed the excellent “Mud” and “Take Shelter.”
Our rating: ☆☆☆☆. Read the review here.
Coming to video Feb. 7.
David Frese: 816-234-4463, @DavidFrese
