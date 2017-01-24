New movies: ‘Dog’s Purpose,’ ‘Resident Evil: The Final Chapter,’ ‘Gold,’ ‘Paterson’

“A Dog’s Purpose”
Opens at 6 p.m. Thursday
Lasse Hallström directs this adaptation of W. Bruce Cameron’s novel about a dog (voiced by Josh Gad) who changes the lives of his human owners (including Dennis Quaid, Peggy Lipton and Luke Kirby) over the course of various canine reincarnations. All was warm and fuzzy until video surfaced last week reportedly showing the mistreatment of a German shepherd on the set. Rated PG. Time: 2:01.
“Resident Evil: The Final Chapter”
Opens at 7 p.m. Thursday
Promises, promises. The sixth and allegedly culminating episode in the action-horror franchise once again stars Milla Jovovich as the zombie-slaying Alice, returning to the Hive, where it all began. Rated R. Time: 1:46.
“Gold”
Opens Friday
Matthew McConaughey is a modern-day prospector on an expedition to find gold in Indonesia’s uncharted jungle. Based on a true story. With Bryce Dallas Howard and Edgar Ramirez. Rated R. Time: 2:01.
“Paterson”
Opens Friday
Jim Jarmusch wrote and directed this character study of a New Jersey bus driver (Adam Driver) who is secretly a poet. Rated R. Time: 1:58.
Comments