‘Sailor Moon’ movie hits theaters Jan. 20; here are the special screenings Jan. 20-26

Free Films
“The Dark Knight Rises”
Best Batman movie ever? Noon Jan. 20, KC Waldo Library.
“Magnificent Seven”
You gotta root for Denzel. 1 p.m. Jan. 21, KCK Main Library.
“Basquiat”
Graffiti artist becomes star. 1:30 p.m. Jan. 21, KC Central Library.
“Bus Stop”
Cowboy falls for Marilyn Monroe. 2 p.m. Jan. 22, North Independence Library.
“The Secret Life of Pets”
Dogs are smarter than you think. 6 p.m. Jan. 23, KCK Main Library.
“Sicario”
FBI agent Emily Blunt takes on drug cartel. 6 p.m. Jan. 25, KCK Main Library.
“Son of Saul”
Auschwitz prisoner faces unimaginable horrors. 6:30 p.m. Jan. 25, KCK West Wyandotte Library.
“Middle School: The Worst Years of My Life”
Think of it as “Rebel Without a Cause” for the 21st century. 6 p.m. Jan. 26, KCK South Library.
“Deepwater Horizon”
Experience the gulf disaster all over again. 6:30 p.m. Jan. 26, KCK West Wyandotte Library.
Special Screenings
“Sailor Moon R : The Movie”
The remastered 1990s anime favorite hits multiple theaters, starting Jan. 20.
“Trespass Against Us”
Michael Fassbender stars in this story of a man trying to escape the ways of his outlaw family. Opens Jan. 20 at AMC Barrywoods.
Screenland Armour
“Idiocracy,” 9 p.m. Jan. 20; “Gone With the Wind,” noon Jan. 21.
Alamo Drafthouse
“Texas Chainsaw Massacre 2,” 10 p.m. Jan. 20; “Night of the Comet,” 10 p.m. Jan. 21; “Wayne’s World,” 7 p.m. Jan. 22; “Hackers,” 7 p.m. Jan. 23; “Reality Bites,” 7 p.m. Jan. 24; “Pulp Fiction,” 7 p.m. Jan. 25; “Twin Peaks: Fire Walk With Me,” 7:30 p.m. Jan. 25.
Bollywood
“Dangal” and “Ok Jaanu” at AMC Studio 28. “Khaidi #150,” “Gautamiputra Satakarni” and “Shatamanam Bhavati” at Cinemark Merriam.
“Rebel Without a Cause”
James Dean as troubled teen. 2 p.m. Jan. 22, 2 and 7 p.m. Jan. 25, Cinemark Merriam.
Jewish Film Festival
“Hummus: The Movie,” 5 p.m. Jan. 22, White Theatre, Jewish Community Campus.
“A Dog’s Purpose”
Advance screening benefit for Wayside Waifs. 7 p.m. Jan. 25, Cinemark Palace.
Dan Kelly, dkelly@kcstar.com
Comments