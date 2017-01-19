Movie News & Reviews

‘Sailor Moon’ movie hits theaters Jan. 20; here are the special screenings Jan. 20-26

By Dan Kelly

Free Films

“The Dark Knight Rises”

Best Batman movie ever? Noon Jan. 20, KC Waldo Library.

“Magnificent Seven”

You gotta root for Denzel. 1 p.m. Jan. 21, KCK Main Library.

“Basquiat”

Graffiti artist becomes star. 1:30 p.m. Jan. 21, KC Central Library.

“Bus Stop”

Cowboy falls for Marilyn Monroe. 2 p.m. Jan. 22, North Independence Library.

“The Secret Life of Pets”

Dogs are smarter than you think. 6 p.m. Jan. 23, KCK Main Library.

“Sicario”

FBI agent Emily Blunt takes on drug cartel. 6 p.m. Jan. 25, KCK Main Library.

“Son of Saul”

Auschwitz prisoner faces unimaginable horrors. 6:30 p.m. Jan. 25, KCK West Wyandotte Library.

“Middle School: The Worst Years of My Life”

Think of it as “Rebel Without a Cause” for the 21st century. 6 p.m. Jan. 26, KCK South Library.

“Deepwater Horizon”

Experience the gulf disaster all over again. 6:30 p.m. Jan. 26, KCK West Wyandotte Library.

Special Screenings

“Sailor Moon R : The Movie”

The remastered 1990s anime favorite hits multiple theaters, starting Jan. 20.

“Trespass Against Us”

Michael Fassbender stars in this story of a man trying to escape the ways of his outlaw family. Opens Jan. 20 at AMC Barrywoods.

Screenland Armour

“Idiocracy,” 9 p.m. Jan. 20; “Gone With the Wind,” noon Jan. 21.

Alamo Drafthouse

“Texas Chainsaw Massacre 2,” 10 p.m. Jan. 20; “Night of the Comet,” 10 p.m. Jan. 21; “Wayne’s World,” 7 p.m. Jan. 22; “Hackers,” 7 p.m. Jan. 23; “Reality Bites,” 7 p.m. Jan. 24; “Pulp Fiction,” 7 p.m. Jan. 25; “Twin Peaks: Fire Walk With Me,” 7:30 p.m. Jan. 25.

Bollywood

“Dangal” and “Ok Jaanu” at AMC Studio 28. “Khaidi #150,” “Gautamiputra Satakarni” and “Shatamanam Bhavati” at Cinemark Merriam.

“Rebel Without a Cause”

James Dean as troubled teen. 2 p.m. Jan. 22, 2 and 7 p.m. Jan. 25, Cinemark Merriam.

Jewish Film Festival

“Hummus: The Movie,” 5 p.m. Jan. 22, White Theatre, Jewish Community Campus.

“A Dog’s Purpose”

Advance screening benefit for Wayside Waifs. 7 p.m. Jan. 25, Cinemark Palace.

