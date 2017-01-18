Movie Mom: ‘Split,’ ‘Founder,’ ‘20th Century Women’

Information for parents deciding which movies are best for kids ages 2 to 18:
“The Founder”
Why it’s rated PG-13: One bad word, some predatory business behavior, marital strain and divorces.
Minimum age: Middle school.
Family discussion: How many things other than hamburgers did people say the business of McDonald’s really was? Why did Kroc call himself “founder”? Who was right, the brothers or Kroc, and why?
If you like this, try: “Tucker: The Man and his Dream” and “Joy.”
“Split”
Why it’s rated PG-13: Story concerns abduction, murder, child abuse, death of a parent, self-injury, mental illness, with extreme peril and violence, brief strong language.
Minimum age: Mature teens.
Family discussion: How did Casey’s past help her understand Kevin? What do you think that last scene means?
If you like this, try: “Identity” with John Cusack and “Dressed to Kill.”
“20th Century Women”
Why it’s rated R: Very explicit conversations about sex and bodily functions, sexual situations and nudity, teen and adult drinking and drug use, smoking.
Minimum age: Mature teens.
Family discussion: Why did Dorothea ask the others to help her with her son? What would a movie about your life at age 15 be like?
If you like this, try: “Diary of a Teenage Girl,” “Girl Most Likely” and the writer/director’s tribute to his father, “Beginners.”
Find Nell Minow's reviews at Beliefnet on moviemom.com.
