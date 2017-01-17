New movies in KC: ‘Split,’ ‘xXx,’ ‘Founder,’ ‘20th Century Women’

“Split”
Opens at 7 p.m. Thursday
James McAvoy stars as a man with multiple personalities — 23 of them! — in the latest twist-filled thriller from M. Night Shyamalan (“The Visit,” “The Sixth Sense”). Rated PG-13. Time: 1:57.
“xXx: Return of Xander Cage”
Opens at 7 p.m. Thursday
Vin Diesel stars in another sequel nobody wanted, reprising his role as a former extreme-sports athlete turned government agent. Rated PG-13. Time: 1:47.
“The Founder”
Opens Friday
Biopic of Ray Kroc (Michael Keaton), the milkshake machine salesman who turned McDonald’s into an empire. Rated PG-13. Time: 1:55.
“20th Century Women”
Opens Friday
Annette Bening is a strong contender for a best actress Oscar nomination for her portrayal of a bohemian woman in 1970s Santa Barbara, Calif. With Elle Fanning and Greta Gerwig. Rated R. Time: 1:58.
