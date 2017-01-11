Movie news: Woody Harrelson in ‘Star Wars,’ Will Smith in ‘Dumbo’

Woody? He would
Wasn’t Woody Harrelson fantastic as Haymitch, the alcoholic yet wise mentor to young Katniss in “The Hunger Games” movies? So it’s no stretch to think of him as a mentor to young Han Solo in a “Star Wars” prequel. Directors Phil Lord and Chris Miller confirmed in a statement Wednesday that Harrelson is indeed onboard this flight. “His ability to find both humor and pathos, often in the same role, is truly unique,” they said. “He is also very good at ping pong.” Alden Ehrenreich will star as Solo, with Donald Glover as sometime friend Lando Calrissian and Emilia Clarke of “Game of Thrones” as … what? The obligatory plucky female, probably. No word on plot or title. It’s due in May 2018.
He’s all ears
Not to sound mean or anything, but it sure seems fitting that Will Smith, the guy with the big ears and a bigger smile, is in talks to star in Disney’s live-action “Dumbo.” Assuming the baby elephant will be computer-generated, like in Disney’s live-action “Jungle Book,” we bet Smith is a circus trainer. Tim Burton (“Alice in Wonderland”) will direct. TheWrap.com points out that it’s one of 14 reboots of Disney classics in development, including live-action versions of “The Lion King,” “Peter Pan,” “Maleficent 2,” “The Little Mermaid,” “Mulan,” “Snow White” and “101 Dalmatians.”
Everybody sing
You know how you sometimes want to sing along at the movie theater but know everyone around you would hate you? Here’s a chance to feel only love. Disney announced that a singalong “Moana” will come to theaters Jan. 27. That version will include onscreen lyrics to such tunes as “How Far I’ll Go,” “We Know the Way” and “Shiny,” co-written by everyone’s favorite composer, Lin-Manuel Miranda.
