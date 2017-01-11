Movie Mom: ‘Monster Trucks,’ ‘Patriot’s Day,’ ‘Live By Night,’ ‘Silence’

Information for parents deciding which movies are best for kids ages 2 to 18:
“Monster Trucks”
Why it’s rated PG: Extended action-style mild peril, with chase scenes and threats. No one is badly hurt. Some schoolyard language and brief bodily function humor.
Minimum age: 8.
Family discussion: What qualities of the creatures made Jim decide they were worth saving? What did Tripp learn that made him change his mind about his dad and Rick?
If you like this, try: “Transformers” and “Free Willy” — and a Monster Truck rally!
“Patriots Day”
Why it’s rated R: Theme of the film is a real-life terrorist attack, with many characters injured and killed and some graphic and disturbing images of bodies and wounds. Also: very strong language, some bigotry and some drug use.
Minimum age: Mature teens.
Family discussion: How did social media affect the way this attack was investigated? What does this movie have in common with the two other fact-based stories from the same director and star?
If you like this, try: “Lone Survivor” and “Deepwater Horizon.”
“Live By Night”
Why it’s rated R: Gangster film with extensive violence, including many graphic and disturbing images, suicide and characters injured and killed. Also: strong language including racist epithets and sexual references and situations.
Minimum age: Mature teens.
Family discussion: Why did Joe want to talk to Emma? How was Joe different from some of the other gangsters? How did his experience in the Army influence him?
If you like this, try: “The Godfather,” Parts 1 and 2.
“Silence”
Why it’s rated R: Extremely tense scenes of torture and brutality with some very disturbing graphic images, characters injured and killed.
Minimum age: Mature teens.
Family discussion: In the debate with the Inquisitor about culture and faith, who was right?
If you like this, try: “Unbroken” and “The Last Temptation of Christ.”
Find Nell Minow’s reviews at Beliefnet on moviemom.com. Email: moviemom@moviemom.com.
Comments