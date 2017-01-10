J.K. Simmons talks KC’s Big Slick, ‘Patriots Day,’ Batman and the other J.K. (Rowling)

After decades of memorable TV and film roles, J.K. Simmons turned into a household name.
That was two years ago, when he won an Academy Award for his supporting performance as Fletcher, the tough and merciless music teacher locked in a battle of wills with a young jazz drummer in “Whiplash.”
But his latest role is equally tough in different ways. In “Patriots Day,” opening Friday, he stars as real-life Watertown Police Sgt. Jeffrey Pugliese, who was involved in the shootout and capture of the Tsarnaev brothers responsible for the 2013 Boston Marathon bombing.
The 61-year-old Michigan native and renowned Detroit Tigers fan puts on his best Bah-ston accent to portray a man he considers “a genuine 100 percent American hero.”
Although “Patriots Day” isn’t expected to be a player this awards season, Simmons features prominently in two other films that are strong contenders: “Whiplash” director Damien Chazelle’s musical “La La Land,” which won a record seven Golden Globes on Sunday, and the animated blockbuster “Zootopia,” which won the Golden Globe for animation.
But the newly buff, bald and gravel-voiced performer prefers to keep mum about the odds of these pictures winning Oscars.
Calling from a parking lot outside of a Catholic girls school in Pasadena — “Not lurking or anything; I’m actually working,” he quips — Simmons is busy shooting “Counterpart,” a 10-episode spy drama for the Starz cable channel. It’s one of nearly a dozen projects the actor has slated for release in 2017. The most high-profile of these is November’s “Justice League,” in which he becomes cemented into DC’s cinematic universe by playing a different sort of cop: Gotham Police Commissioner James Gordon.
Simmons took 20 minutes out of his hectic schedule to discuss “Patriots Day,” his post-Oscar success and his recent experiences in Kansas City.
Q: Is there more pressure on an actor when you portray a real-life person?
A: I wouldn’t use the word pressure. I felt a responsibility.
This was almost a unique experience for me. I played Buffalo Bill years ago. Obviously, I didn’t have him around to help me. But there was a real sense of responsibility to represent and portray Jeff as well as I could once I heard the details of the story.
When (director Peter Berg) asked me to join the team, I was immediately drawn to this guy. Then when he showed me Jeff’s picture, I was like, “Yeah, I can see why you thought of me.”
Q: What was the most surprising thing you learned about police work while making the film?
A: I’ve played police officers before. But I certainly spent more time and was more thorough on this one than I’d had the opportunity to be in the past. I don’t know if there was any big surprise I learned.
One of the things I found interesting about Jeff and the guys in his department — and I’m sure this is very common — is the amount of detail work they do. That’s when they’re off-duty picking up extra money working traffic in a construction site and that kind of thing.
I’ve had this growing list over the years of the most underpaid professions. I’d put police officers, firefighters and paramedics at the top of that list. The list also includes nurses and public school teachers.
Q: Is this the first shootout you’ve ever taken part in?
A: It was the first re-creation of a real one. I’ve done the guns thing before a handful of times.
But one of the added benefits of playing Jeff was he happens to be the firearms instructor for the Watertown Police Department. Any time I asked — which was many times — he was always willing to take me down to the shooting range and spend time with me.
At first, I just wanted to look right. But after a while, I was like, “I feel like I’m getting pretty good at this.”
Q: Were you pleased you didn’t have to wear any Red Sox gear for the movie?
A: Yes. That was not required. Although I did take Jeff and his family to a Red Sox game the Sunday they were there.
Q: Were they playing the Tigers?
A: No. I couldn’t have done that. They were actually playing a division foe of the Tigers: the Indians. So I could wholeheartedly root for the Red Sox. And they won.
And it was Jeff’s 60th birthday, so I was able to get a birthday greeting and “thanks for your service” message up to him on the big screen.
Q: Seeing as you’re a Midwest guy, do you have any connection to Kansas City?
A: As a divisional foe (in baseball), of course. But I’ve been involved in Paul Rudd’s Big Slick event.
The first couple years, he asked me to do it, and I wasn’t able to. But four years ago, I was able to make it work. I spent time in Kansas City at Children’s Mercy, hung out with the kids and took part in all the foolishness. And we raised a million dollars.
Also, the Tigers were the opponents that weekend of Big Slick. Paul invited (Detroit pitcher) Justin Verlander to join us knuckleheads at some famous barbecue joint whose name I can’t quite remember.
Q: Since “Whiplash” came out, do people expect you to be meaner when they meet you?
A: That’s an interesting question. Obviously, people have to meet me when I’m not being surly — which is only some of the time. But they’re oddly surprised when they see me being cute with my 15-year-old daughter. They’re like, “Oh. He’s a reasonably nice human being.” More like the guy who played the dad in “Juno.”
Q: “Whiplash” is one of my favorite films of the decade. What’s something unusual you remember about making it?
A: What was very unusual was that the vast majority of the scenes with music playing, we were playing live. Obviously, you’re hearing a very sweetened version of it. But whether it was the jazz quartet in the club or any of the big rehearsal scenes, all those guys were either really competent professional musicians or actors who were familiar with their instruments.
Now I have a musical background, so I had the score in front of me. We’d start at measure 72 or wherever. Here we go, and we were off to the races. In many ways, that was the biggest charge I got out of that movie.
Q: Have you ever been confused with J.K. Rowling?
A: In jest many times. But, yes, seriously, I can think of two occasions where I could hear this peripherally — I was walking through a hall with my kids or whatever it was — and there was a bustle of activity. “Oh, you know who that is? That’s J.K. Rowling.”
Maybe it’s because of the strong physical resemblance that I bear.
Q: Do you think that happens to her?
A: I would be willing to bet that since two years ago when it was my turn to have acting trophies handed to me, it may have happened to her once or twice.
Q: What’s the best description you’ve heard about your own voice?
A: I wish I had a decent enough memory that something wonderful would come to mind about the “mellifluous honey” of my voice. We could pretend somebody else said mellifluous honey about me.
My voice sounds very much like my father’s voice sounded and quite a bit like my brother’s voice sounds. It’s one of the genetic gifts from our dad.
Q: You are involved in so many different superhero franchises. Are there any left that you’d still like to tackle?
A: The “Spider-Man”/Sam Raimi trilogy with Tobey (Maguire) and everybody was a gift and a blessing and really fun. (He played Peter Parker’s prickly boss.) I’ve now sort of dipped my toes in the water of the DC universe. For now, I’m content with that.
In between “Justice League” and “Batman” movies, I’ll continue doing the tiny indie films that I get some fulfillment out of doing.
Q: Is there any similarity between James Gordon and Jeffrey Pugliese?
A: Just the mustache.
Jon Niccum is a filmmaker, freelance writer and author of “The Worst Gig: From Psycho Fans to Stage Riots, Famous Musicians Tell All.”
