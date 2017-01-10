‘Patriots,’ ‘Elle,’ ‘Silence’ among 8 movies opening in KC weekend of Jan. 13

“Patriots Day”
Opens at 7 p.m. Thursday
Racing against time, investigators, first responders and survivors react to the 2013 Boston Marathon bombing and subsequent manhunt. Peter Berg directs Mark Walhlberg, John Goodman, Kevin Bacon, J.K. Simmons and Michelle Monaghan. Rated R. Time: 2:13.
“Sleepless”
Opens at 7 p.m. Thursday
Jamie Foxx is an undercover Las Vegas police officer fighting corruption within his own ranks in this crime-drama co-starring Michelle Monaghan and Tip “T.I.” Harris. Rated R. Time: 1:35.
“The Bye Bye Man”
Opens at 8 p.m. Thursday
Three college students unwittingly unleash a supernatural entity. With Carrie-Anne Moss, Faye Dunaway, Douglas Smith. Rated PG-13. Time: 1:36.
“Elle”
Opens Friday
A ferocious Isabelle Huppert won a Golden Globe on Sunday for director Paul (“Showgirls”) Verhoeven’s drama about a woman plotting revenge against the home intruder who raped her. In French with subtitles. Rated R. Time: 2:10.
“Silence”
Opens Friday
For the past 25 years, Martin Scorsese has been nurturing this movie about two Portuguese Jesuits (Andrew Garfield and Adam Driver) searching for their missing mentor (Liam Neeson) in 17th-century Japan. Rated R. Time: 2:41.
“Live By Night”
Opens Friday
Another crime story set in Boston. Ben Affleck wrote, directed and stars in this adaptation of the Dennis Lehane novel, a Prohibition-era thriller about the son of a Boston police superintendent who becomes an outlaw. With Elle Fanning, Chris Messina, Sienna Miller, Zoe Saldana and Kansas City’s Chris Cooper. Rated R. Time: 2:08.
“The Book of Love”
Opens Friday
Speaking of Kansas City connections, Jason Sudeikis stars in this drama about an introverted architect who hopes to fulfill a promise he made to his late wife (Jessica Biel). So he strikes up an unlikely friendship with an independent teenage girl (Maisie Williams). Rated PG-13. Time: 1:46.
“Monster Trucks”
Opens Friday
A high school senior builds a truck from salvaged parts, but what really makes it go is an unusual subterranean creature. With Lucas Till, Jane Levy, Barry Pepper. Rated PG. Time: 1:44
