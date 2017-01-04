Special screenings Jan. 6-12: Jewish Film Festival begins Sunday

Free Films
“Rebel Without a Cause”
James Dean as troubled teen. Noon Jan. 6, KC Waldo Library.
“Labyrinth”
Girl must save brother from Goblin King. 1:30 p.m. Jan. 7, KC Central Library.
“Pete’s Dragon”
Orphan boy has unusual best friend. 1:30 p.m. Jan. 7 (in Spanish), KCK Main Library; 6 p.m. Jan. 12, KCK South Library.
“Monkey Business”
Madcap comedy with Cary Grant, Ginger Rogers and Marilyn Monroe. 2 p.m. Jan. 8, North Independence Library.
“The BFG”
Big Friendly Giant refuses to eat kids. 6 p.m. Jan. 9, KCK Main Library.
“Days of Heaven”
Young Richard Gere in Terrence Malick flick. 6 p.m. Jan. 11, KCK Main Library.
“Don’t Breathe”
Thieves target the wrong blind man. 6:30 p.m. Jan. 11, KCK West Wyandotte Library.
“Magnificent Seven”
Remake of classic Western. 6:30 p.m. Jan. 12, KCK West Wyandotte Library.
Special Screenings
Extreme Screen
“National Parks Adventure 3D,” daily through Jan. 14. Union Station.
Bollywood
“Dangal” at Studio 28. “Dhruva” and “Appatlo Okadundevadu” at Merriam.
“On Sight”
Short film by Tosin Morohunfola of Leawood, followed by discussion. 7 p.m. Jan. 6, Just Off Broadway Theatre.
“Carousel”
The 60th anniversary of the musical. 2 p.m. Jan. 8, 2 and 7 p.m. Jan. 11, multiple theaters.
“The Bowden Dynasty”
Documentary on Florida State football coaching legend. 5 p.m. Jan. 8, multiple theaters.
Alamo Drafthouse
“Ultraman” Double Feature, 6 p.m. Jan. 8; “One Piece Film: Gold,” 7 p.m. Jan. 10-11.
“One Piece Gold”
Japanese animated adventure. 7:30 p.m. Jan. 10 and 12, multiple theaters.
Jewish Film Festival
“In Search of Israeli Cuisine,” 6:30 p.m. Jan. 8; “Wunderkinder,” 7 p.m. Jan. 12; White Theatre, Jewish Community Campus.
“Jatra”
Highest-grossing Nepali movie ever. 7 p.m. Jan. 8, B&B Shawnee.
“Princess Mononoke”
Twentieth anniversary showing of Japanese movie. 7 p.m. Jan. 9, multiple theaters.
Dan Kelly, dkelly@kcstar.com
Comments