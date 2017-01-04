Movie Mom: ‘Hidden Figures,’ ‘A Monster Calls’

Information for parents deciding which movies are best for kids ages 2 to 18:
“Hidden Figures”
Why it’s rated PG: Extensive portrayal of the racial and gender prejudice of its time, smoking and social drinking and some language.
Minimum age: Middle school.
Family discussion: Why did the women in this film continue to be so loyal to a system that constantly disrespected them? Why did Dorothy Vaughan want to learn how to use the IBM machine? What do you think of her reply to her boss?
If you like this, try: “The Right Stuff” and “The Dish.”
“A Monster Calls”
Why it’s rated PG-13: Storyline concerns the fatal illness of a parent and devastating grief and fear, scary images of a monster.
Minimum age: Middle school.
Family discussion: Which story surprised you the most and why? Why was it important for Conor to tell his story? What monsters live inside us?
If you like this, try: The book by Patrick Ness and “The Bridge to Terabithia.”
Find Nell Minow’s reviews at Beliefnet on moviemom.com. Email: moviemom@moviemom.com.
