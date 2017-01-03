Movie News & Reviews

January 3, 2017 10:38 AM

New movies: ‘Hidden Figures’ with Janelle Monae, ‘A Monster Calls,’ ‘Underworld’

“Hidden Figures”

Opens at 7 p.m. Thursday

This crowd-pleaser follows the true story of three black female mathematicians (Taraji P. Henson, Octavia Spencer and KCK’s Janelle Monae) who helped NASA launch astronaut John Glenn into space in 1962. Rated PG. Time: 2:07.

“A Monster Calls”

Opens Friday

A nocturnal tree creature (voiced by Liam Neeson) guides a 12-year-old boy through the treacherous emotional terrain of his mother’s illness, an unsympathetic grandmother and bullies. With Felicity Jones of the latest “Star Wars” and Sigourney Weaver. Rated PG-13. Time: 1:48.

“Underworld: Blood Wars”

Opens Friday

Kate Beckinsale returns to fight vampires and werewolves in the 645th (or something like that) installment of the action-horror franchise. Rated R. Time: 1:31.

“Railroad Tigers”

Opens Friday

Jackie Chan plays a railway worker in 1941 China who leads a revolt against the occupying Japanese army to disrupt the war effort and get food for the poor. Subtitled. Not rated. Time: 2:04.

