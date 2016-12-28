Carrie Fisher, beyond ‘Star Wars’: 9 ways to enjoy her legacy now and in 2017

Now is the time to fast-forward through your “Star Wars” DVDs to all the Princess Leia scenes.
But, to fully remember Carrie Fisher, who died on Tuesday at age 60, it’s also the time to look beyond “Help me, Obi-Wan Kenobi” to some of the many other ways the actress and writer continues to make her mark on pop culture:
1. “Wishful Drinking”: Her one-woman show, really a long string of jokes and musings about bipolar disorder and drug addiction, began as a memoir, went to Broadway and then to HBO, where it will be rebroadcast at 8 p.m. New Year’s Day and is also available for streaming. “I’m a product of Hollywood inbreeding. When two celebrities mate, something like me is the result,” she joked about her famous parents, Debbie Reynolds and Eddie Fisher. And there was this line: “I don’t have a problem with drugs so much as I have a problem with sobriety.”
2. “Bright Lights: Starring Debbie Reynolds and Carrie Fisher”: This documentary portrait of the relationship between Fisher and her mother premiered this spring at the Cannes Film Festival and will be shown on HBO early next year. “Mother and I live next door to each other, separated by one daunting hill,” Fisher explains from her kitchen in one scene. “I usually come to her. I always come to her.”
3. “The Princess Diarist”: Her new memoir, based in part on her journals from the production of the first “Star Wars,” made headlines for revealing that Fisher and Harrison Ford had an affair during production. This week the book soared to the top of best-seller lists. The audio version is read by Fisher and her daughter, Billie Lourd.
4. “Postcards From the Edge”: Her 1987 semi-autobiographical novel tells the tale of a movie star named Suzanne Vale who has a cocaine problem and a difficult movie-star mom. It was adapted into a 1990 movie starring Shirley MacLaine and Meryl Streep.
5. Her other books: They include another memoir — “Shockaholic” — and the novels “Delusions of Grandma,” “Surrender the Pink” and “The Best Awful There Is.”
6. Her other movies: A teenage Fisher made her feature film debut in 1975’s “Shampoo,” where Warren Beatty starred as her mother’s playboy hairdresser. Later, she also appeared in “Austin Powers,” “The Blues Brothers,” “Charlie’s Angels,” “Hannah and Her Sisters,” “When Harry Met Sally …” and “Scream 3.”
7. “Catastrophe”: Fisher just wrapped shooting on the third season of this British TV comedy, which is available for streaming through Amazon. Fisher plays the mother of Rob (co-creator/star Rob Delaney), an American who romances a Brit.
8. “30 Rock”: In the Season 2 episode “Rosemary’s Baby,” Fisher plays a hilariously belligerent television writer, Rosemary Howard, a pioneer once idolized by Liz Lemon (Tina Fey). “Help me, Liz Lemon,” Rosemary cries. “You’re my only hope.” It earned her an Emmy nomination and can be found on YouTube.
9. “Star Wars: Episode VIII”: Fisher completed her scenes this summer, reprising her role as Princess Leia — now Gen. Organa of the Rebel Alliance. This follow-up to last year’s “The Force Awakens” is due in theaters Dec. 15, 2017, and will serve as a last farewell to the legend.
Sharon Hoffmann: 816-234-4457, @Sharonakc
