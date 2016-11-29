Movies opening this week: ‘Man Down,’ ‘Eagle Huntress,’ ‘Aquarius’

“Man Down”
Opens Friday
A U.S. Marine (Shia LaBeouf) comes home from a tour of duty in Afghanistan only to discover his wife (Kate Mara) and son are missing. Worse: This movie wasn’t screened in advance for critics, so enter at your own risk. Rated R. Time: 1:32.
“The Eagle Huntress”
Opens Friday
Documentary about 13-year-old girl who cracks Mongolia’s centuries-old gender barrier and learns to train eagles to hunt with her. Rated G. Time: 1:27.
“Aquarius”
Opens Friday
In Brazil, an aging widow (Sonia Braga) stands up to developers trying to buy her out of her seaside apartment. In subtitled Portuguese. Not rated. Time: 2:22.
