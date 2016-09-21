Movie Mom: ‘Storks,’ ‘Magnificent Seven’

Information for parents deciding which movies are best for kids ages 2 to 18:
“Storks”
Why it’s rated PG: Some peril and cartoon-style violence, some potty humor and schoolyard language.
Minimum age: 7.
Family discussion: Why does Pigeon Toady care so much about what Hunter thinks of him? What’s the hardest thing about taking care of a baby?
If you like this, try: “Cloudy With a Chance of Meatballs” and “Megamind.”
“The Magnificent Seven”
Why it’s rated PG-13: Non-stop Western-style peril and violence with a lot of shooting and fighting, characters injured and killed, smoking, drinking, sexual references, some strong language.
Minimum age: High school.
Family discussion: What kind of people was Sam looking for and how did he know when he found them? How do you make sure you’re fighting the battle in front and not the battle behind? What’s the difference between righteousness and revenge?
If you like this, try: Two earlier feature film versions of this story, “The Seven Samurai” and “The Magnificent Seven” with Yul Brynner and Steve McQueen.
Find Nell Minow’s reviews at Beliefnet on moviemom.com. Email: moviemom@moviemom.com.
Comments