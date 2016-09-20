Movies opening this week: ‘Magnificent Seven,’ ‘Storks,’ ‘Hollars’

“The Magnificent Seven”
Opens at 7 p.m. Thursday
The 1960 Western, itself a remake of “The Seven Samurai,” inspired everything from “The Dirty Dozen” to “The Hateful Eight” to, tragically, Adam Sandler’s “Ridiculous 6.” Let’s see if director Antoine “Training Day” Fuqua and a cast headed by Denzel Washington, Chris Pratt, Ethan Hawke and Vincent D’Onofrio can make it right. Rated PG-13. Time: 2:12.
“Storks”
Opens at 6 p.m. Thursday
Nicholas “Muppets” Stoller and Doug Sweetland direct this animated tale of storks who deliver not babies but merchandise for an online retail giant. Listen for Jennifer Aniston, Kelsey Grammer, Andy Samberg and Danny “Machete” Trejo. Rated PG. Time: 1:27.
“The Hollars”
Opens Friday
John Krasinski directs and stars in this story of a struggling New York City artist who returns to his small hometown to take care of his ailing mother (Margo Martindale). Rated PG-13. Time: 1:28.
“Eva Hesse”
Opens Friday at the Tivoli
A documentary appreciation of pioneer sculptor Eva Hesse, who died in 1970 at age 34. Not rated. Time: 1:48.
